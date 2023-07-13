Here’s a look at what homes changed hands in Newport County last week, July 3 – 7, 2023.

Data and information via Rhode Island Statewide MLS.

Newport

18 Young Street sold for $1,250,000. This 1,848 sq. ft home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $1,349,000.

65 Ridge Road $T19/W30 sold for $5,000. This 1,000 sq. ft townhouse has one bedroom and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $8,500.

22 Stockholm Street #4 sold for $435,000. This 1,050 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $450,000.

Middletown

002 Mithcell’s Lane sold for $917,650. This 2,600 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $859,500.

Portsmouth

No transactions were recorded.

Jamestown

120 Battery Lane sold for $3,275,000. This 4,724 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $3,795,000.

Tiverton

21 Blaisdell Avenue sold for $415,000. This 1,248 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was originally listed for $395,000.

195 Colonial Avenue sold for $595,000. This 1,976 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $595,000.

45 Starboard Drive #370 sold for $760,000. This 1,650 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $750,000.

54 Paul James Drive sold for $590,000. This 1,836 sq. ft home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $569,000.

Little Compton

No transactions were recorded.

