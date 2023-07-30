Good Morning! Today is Sunday, July 30. Today’s newsletter is 1,242 words, approximately a 6-minute read.

🎵 The second of three days at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival showcased what the annual event does best – exposing fans to world-class performances in a variety of genres with familiar and new artists.

There was something for everyone. Highlights included traditional folk tales from “new to the festival” singer-songwriter Willi Carlisle and a set of classic blues from John Oates, who dreamed of playing Newport for over 50 years. Goose rocked the Fort Stage with their cheery jam band vibe while The Hold Steady rocked out on the Quad Stage, bringing as much energy as many artists half their age. And Danielle Ponder was epic, covering Radiohead’s “Creep” as part of a high-powered set on the Fort Stage.

Our full day 2 recap and photo gallery is here (we’ll add some more photos to this stories a little later this morning) – 2023 Newport Folk Festival Day 2: Diverse lineup shines bright at Fort Adams

⛵ Beginning today, ten historic 12 Metres will compete in the 12 Metre World Championship, which was last held in the U.S. (in Newport) in 2019. Read More – 12 Metre World Championship returns July 30 – August 5

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 6 to 10 kt becoming WNW in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 74°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:38 am | Sunset: 8:04 pm | 14 hours and 26 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:07 am & 6:37 pm | Low tide at 11:31 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.6 days, 89% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

East Gerry Memorial Square: Cee Cee & The Riders from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gooseberry Beach: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: John Erikson from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

King Park: NIMFEST presents Ryan Lee Crosby, Mel & The Unruly Roots from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, MB Padfield from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Strumdawgs from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Nick Sarazen at 9 pm

Newport Vineyards: Lady Anemoia Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Outcry from 3 pm to 6 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Lucas Neil from 3 pm to 6 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

