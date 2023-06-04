Good Morning! My name is Ryan Belmore and I’m the Owner and Publisher of What’sUpNewp and author of this newsletter, What’s Up Today – your daily guide to all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, & beyond.

Today is Sunday, June 4, 2023. Here’s the latest;

👏 A big congrats is in order for all those who graduated from the IYRS School of Technology & Trades yesterday! Well done!

🏃‍♀️ The BankNewport 10 Miler is taking place in Newport this morning. Best of luck to all the runners! Here’s how it will affect traffic.

🎵 The Rhode Island Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Robert Franzblau, will present the inaugural performance of a new concert series at 3:00 pm today in Touro Park next to the Newport Tower. Admission is free, and the public is invited to bring blankets and chairs and enjoy an afternoon of family-friendly music! More Details

🆕 Discover Newport has put together a list of 25 events you can’t miss in June.

📺 ICYMI: Newport Mayor Xay joined Joe Paolino Jr. on In The Arena on ABC 6 last Sunday. A video of the discussion is below.

Today: A slight chance of rain before 10am, then a chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly between midnight and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 50. North wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers before 2 pm, then a slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until June 5, 08:00 AM EDT

Today: N wind around 13 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. A chance of rain, mainly after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind around 15 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. Rain is likely, mainly between midnight and 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: N wind 11 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. A chance of showers before 2 pm, then a slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 15 hours & 2 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:34 am & 8:55 pm | Low tide at 2:14 am & 1:51 pm

Moon: Full Moon. 14.7 days, 100% lighting.

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Sound of Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

Landing: OP at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Pub at Two Mile Corner: Double A at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Harold Ramírez hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the ninth inning and Jose Siri made a diving catch for the final out, sending the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday and a split of their day-night doubleheader.

Outfielder Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox agreed Saturday to a $2 million, one-year contract for the 2024 season, a deal that includes a club option for 2025.

Greenlove Donates its 27th Water Bottle Filling Station to The Father V. Doyle School

Home values in the top city on the list grew by $52,623 over the last 12 months.

“Pump prices could dip further as the start of summer approaches,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said of any further dips in demand for gasoline in a statement this week.

11th Hour Racing Team looks to extend lead in In-Port series as the VO65s make their return

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Events. Live Music & Entertainment Listings. And More

Alexus Lee, Daphne Powell and a tribute to a reggae legend

Pride, Polo, Sinatra and more!

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.

The event will bring over 20 rare book dealers from across the United States to exhibit their books and ephemera.

