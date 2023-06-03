Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending April 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. All 43 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $52,623 over the last 12 months.

All 50 cities on the list are in the Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Rhode Island

Stacker

#43. Providence

– Typical home value: $348,621

– 1-year price change: +$10,299 (+3.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$131,631 (+60.7%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#42. Cranston

– Typical home value: $379,597

– 1-year price change: +$11,480 (+3.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$108,345 (+39.9%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#41. Pawtucket

– Typical home value: $330,917

– 1-year price change: +$10,979 (+3.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$110,852 (+50.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#40. Warwick

– Typical home value: $349,653

– 1-year price change: +$13,805 (+4.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,362 (+43.1%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#39. East Providence

– Typical home value: $363,711

– 1-year price change: +$12,283 (+3.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$110,452 (+43.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

Stacker

#38. Woonsocket

– Typical home value: $320,747

– 1-year price change: +$9,568 (+3.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$108,091 (+50.8%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#37. Cumberland

– Typical home value: $434,044

– 1-year price change: +$14,789 (+3.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$117,739 (+37.2%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#36. Coventry

– Typical home value: $380,102

– 1-year price change: +$17,018 (+4.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$119,981 (+46.1%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#35. North Providence

– Typical home value: $346,266

– 1-year price change: +$10,249 (+3.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$117,561 (+51.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#34. West Warwick

– Typical home value: $333,234

– 1-year price change: +$14,983 (+4.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$113,482 (+51.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Rhode Island

Stacker

#33. Johnston

– Typical home value: $374,745

– 1-year price change: +$12,906 (+3.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$118,616 (+46.3%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#32. South Kingstown

– Typical home value: $590,057

– 1-year price change: +$36,151 (+6.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$217,167 (+58.2%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#31. North Kingstown

– Typical home value: $535,353

– 1-year price change: +$23,654 (+4.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$173,954 (+48.1%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#30. Central Falls

– Typical home value: $295,060

– 1-year price change: +$11,188 (+3.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$115,055 (+63.9%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#29. Westerly

– Typical home value: $509,185

– 1-year price change: +$21,878 (+4.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$174,698 (+52.2%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Rhode Island

Stacker

#28. Newport

– Typical home value: $776,927

– 1-year price change: +$22,854 (+3.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$303,045 (+63.9%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#27. Lincoln

– Typical home value: $473,489

– 1-year price change: +$16,640 (+3.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$132,422 (+38.8%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#26. Middletown

– Typical home value: $637,449

– 1-year price change: +$34,007 (+5.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$221,091 (+53.1%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#25. Bristol

– Typical home value: $498,776

– 1-year price change: +$17,947 (+3.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$147,477 (+42.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#24. Burrillville

– Typical home value: $392,159

– 1-year price change: +$13,355 (+3.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$120,092 (+44.1%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island

Stacker

#23. Portsmouth

– Typical home value: $580,814

– 1-year price change: +$12,630 (+2.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$183,068 (+46.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#22. Tiverton

– Typical home value: $461,144

– 1-year price change: +$21,482 (+4.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$156,585 (+51.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#21. Smithfield

– Typical home value: $431,433

– 1-year price change: +$14,565 (+3.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$110,070 (+34.3%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#20. Barrington

– Typical home value: $650,135

– 1-year price change: +$31,074 (+5.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$194,905 (+42.8%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#19. East Greenwich

– Typical home value: $676,143

– 1-year price change: +$26,503 (+4.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$197,748 (+41.3%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Rhode Island

Stacker

#18. Narragansett

– Typical home value: $707,185

– 1-year price change: +$29,010 (+4.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$272,232 (+62.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#17. North Smithfield

– Typical home value: $446,128

– 1-year price change: +$18,583 (+4.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$126,320 (+39.5%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#16. Warren

– Typical home value: $437,335

– 1-year price change: +$9,255 (+2.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$121,351 (+38.4%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#15. Scituate

– Typical home value: $467,394

– 1-year price change: +$15,280 (+3.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,135 (+38.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#14. Glocester

– Typical home value: $419,541

– 1-year price change: +$14,864 (+3.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$119,697 (+39.9%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: Best places to live in Rhode Island

Stacker

#13. Hopkinton

– Typical home value: $405,097

– 1-year price change: +$2,674 (+0.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$108,461 (+36.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#12. Richmond

– Typical home value: $439,949

– 1-year price change: +$9,781 (+2.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$123,249 (+38.9%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#11. Charlestown

– Typical home value: $587,367

– 1-year price change: +$19,416 (+3.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$203,448 (+53.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#10. Greenville

– Typical home value: $427,757

– 1-year price change: +$10,903 (+2.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$99,967 (+30.5%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#9. Exeter

– Typical home value: $512,563

– 1-year price change: +$21,110 (+4.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$161,642 (+46.1%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Rhode Island

Stacker

#8. West Greenwich

– Typical home value: $490,351

– 1-year price change: +$23,894 (+5.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$156,644 (+46.9%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#7. Foster

– Typical home value: $455,065

– 1-year price change: +$18,941 (+4.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$144,631 (+46.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#6. Jamestown

– Typical home value: $949,843

– 1-year price change: +$22,442 (+2.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$307,743 (+47.9%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#5. Manville

– Typical home value: $357,119

– 1-year price change: +$17,034 (+5.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$118,357 (+49.6%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#4. Little Compton

– Typical home value: $831,514

– 1-year price change: +$10,115 (+1.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$260,621 (+45.7%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

You may also like: States sending the most people to Rhode Island

Stacker

#3. Kingston

– Typical home value: $546,135

– 1-year price change: +$27,490 (+5.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$147,463 (+37.0%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#2. Bradford

– Typical home value: $367,716

– 1-year price change: +$6,590 (+1.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$88,809 (+31.8%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

Stacker

#1. New Shoreham

– Typical home value: $1,493,747

– 1-year price change: +$52,623 (+3.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$556,135 (+59.3%)

– Metro area: Providence-Warwick, RI-MA