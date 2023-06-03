Conditions in Aarhus have been incredible so far during the stopover and the sunny skies are forecast to continue into Sunday’s In-Port Race. Crowds have been enjoying the warmth and the city of smiles has been living up to its name.

Sunday’s In-Port Race marks the return of the VO65 fleet as they resume the VO65 Sprint. After racing from Alicante to Cabo Verde in January, the fleet returns with some familiar faces and new sailors getting a first opportunity on the world’s greatest crewed offshore race.

For the IMOCA fleet, the In-Port Race series leaderboard acts as a tie-breaking mechanism for the overall results in The Ocean Race. With the points table for the race being so close at the top, results here are very important.

11th Hour Racing Team leads this series and has never finished lower than second place in the four races to date. But despite that impressive streak, they are only one point clear of Team Malizia, while Team Holcim-PRB sits a further 6 points back.

The VO65 fleet kicks things off on Sunday with racing starting at 12.10 local time (10.10 UTC). Then it will be the IMOCAs at 14.15 local time (12.15 UTC).

The forecast is for a light sea breeze of 4 to 7 knots, which should get more established as the day progresses.

The leaderboard is here.

How to follow – where to watch

If you’re lucky enough to be in Aarhus, come down to Ocean Live Park in Havnepladsen to catch the action or follow along on Event TV.

In most of Europe, Africa, the Middle East and many parts of Asia, Sunday’s In-Port Race will be available live or on demand on the Eurosport App or discovery+ player (subscribe via www.eurosport.com or www. discoveryplus.com or see detailed country information below).

Coverage is available live or on demand in the USA and other non-Eurosport territories on The Ocean Race YouTube channel.



In Europe:

(Links provided by Warner Bros. Discovery)

Germany — Live / on demand discovery+

France — Live / on demand Eurosport

UK — Live / on demand discovery+

Spain — Live / on demand Eurosport

Italy — Live / on demand discovery+

The Netherlands — Live /on demand discovery+

Switzerland — Live / on demand Eurosport

Denmark — Live / on demand discovery+

Poland — Live / on demand Eurosport Extra w Player

Sweden — Live / on demand discovery+

Portugal — Live / on demand Eurosport

Austria — Live / on demand discovery+

Belgium — on demand Eurosport



In other European territories, please check www.Eurosport.com or www .discoveryplus.com

In Asia:

Please check www.eurosport.com on demand services



In USA / Canada and Australia / New Zealand and Brazil and Rest of the World: The Ocean Race YouTube channel