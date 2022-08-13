Photo Credit: Newport Polo

Good Morning, today is Saturday, August 13.

🌊 Third Beach has gotten the ok from the Rhode Island Department of Health to reopen for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

🌊 Governor Dan McKee, state and local officials joined Fortuitous Partners to break ground yesterday on phase one of Tidewater Landing. Phase one of the mixed-use riverfront development project, located on the Seekonk River, includes a professional soccer stadium and entertainment venue. [RI.Gov]

🌊 One person is safe after a boat fire off the coast of Block Island. [WPRI]

🌊 On the market for a new home? Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 27 open houses happening this weekend.

🌊 Lobby Muddy Fest will host its 3rd annual charity event today. 

🌊 Drop into the garden at Whitehorne House Museum today for Whitehorne Day: Makers Past and Present, an afternoon of free hands-on activities for the whole family!

🌊 It’s a big day at the Newport Art Museum as they host their 29th Annual Wet Paint!

🌊 It’s Newport versus Palm Beach at the Newport International Polo Grounds today.

🌊 Check out our interview with Kenny Wayne Shepherd before his performance in East Providence tonight and our interview with Chachi Carvalho before his performance at Waterfire tonight.

🌊 It’s summer in Newport and time to party!  Join us Wednesday and Thursday nights for a couple of special event parties;

  • Wednesday, August 17 – A screening of Point Break, live music by We Own Land, and an in-house beer tasting with Rejects Beer Co. Tickets and More Info
  • Thursday, August 18 – A screening of Strange Brew, preceded by a beer tasting from Narragansett Beer, Ragged Island Brewing, and Rejects Beer Co. in the JPT lobby! Tickets and More Info

Have a great Saturday,

~ Ryan

Support: Consider supporting us with a one-time, monthly, or annual contribution. What’sUpNewp relies on reader support so we can continue to provide you with reliable, independent reporting for our Newport County and Rhode Island communities. Learn More

Advertise: Promote your business to our 140,000 monthly readers and 26,000 email subscribers. Includes reporting on impressions, clicks, and cities of our readers. Huge reach on and off the island. Get pricing

What’s Up Today

Weather

  • Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
  • Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Marine Forecast

  • Today – N wind 7 to 9 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Tonight – Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 5:52 am | Sunset: 7:47 pm | 13 hours & 55 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 9:27 am & 9:52 pm | Low tide at 3:07 am & 3:09 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.8 days, 99% lighting.

Happening Today

27 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend: August 12 – 14

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (August 12-14)

Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Aug. 12-14)

Safe Harbor Race Weekend returns August 12 – 14

RI Shakespeare Rep to present ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at John Brown House in Providence Aug. 12-14

Newport International Polo Series will feature Palm Beach versus Newport on Saturday

Lobby Muddy Festival returns on August 13, proceeds to benefit Newport Mental Health

Two shows added to Bold Point Park including Blues Festival with Buddy Guy August 13

What’s Up Interview: Award-winning RI hip-hop artist Chachi Carvalho, playing Waterfire August 13

What’s Up Interview: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, playing Bold Point with Buddy Guy Saturday August 13

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Fast Times at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: Chelley Knight Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: High Society at 4:30 pm, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: The Naticks at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Heavy Rescue from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Rusty’s Bar & Grille: My Joe Called Life at 8 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: In Tandem from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 3 pm, Nate C. from 4 pm to 7 pm, OutCry from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

The Latest from WUN

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.