Good Morning, today is Saturday, August 13.

🌊 Third Beach has gotten the ok from the Rhode Island Department of Health to reopen for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

🌊 Governor Dan McKee, state and local officials joined Fortuitous Partners to break ground yesterday on phase one of Tidewater Landing. Phase one of the mixed-use riverfront development project, located on the Seekonk River, includes a professional soccer stadium and entertainment venue. [RI.Gov]

🌊 One person is safe after a boat fire off the coast of Block Island. [WPRI]

🌊 On the market for a new home? Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 27 open houses happening this weekend.

🌊 Lobby Muddy Fest will host its 3rd annual charity event today.

🌊 Drop into the garden at Whitehorne House Museum today for Whitehorne Day: Makers Past and Present, an afternoon of free hands-on activities for the whole family!

🌊 It’s a big day at the Newport Art Museum as they host their 29th Annual Wet Paint!

🌊 It’s Newport versus Palm Beach at the Newport International Polo Grounds today.

🌊 Check out our interview with Kenny Wayne Shepherd before his performance in East Providence tonight and our interview with Chachi Carvalho before his performance at Waterfire tonight.

🌊 It’s summer in Newport and time to party! Join us Wednesday and Thursday nights for a couple of special event parties;

Wednesday, August 17 – A screening of Point Break, live music by We Own Land, and an in-house beer tasting with Rejects Beer Co. Tickets and More Info

Thursday, August 18 – A screening of Strange Brew, preceded by a beer tasting from Narragansett Beer, Ragged Island Brewing, and Rejects Beer Co. in the JPT lobby! Tickets and More Info

Have a great Saturday,

~ Ryan

Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Marine Forecast

Today – N wind 7 to 9 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:52 am | Sunset: 7:47 pm | 13 hours & 55 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:27 am & 9:52 pm | Low tide at 3:07 am & 3:09 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 15.8 days, 99% lighting.

Happening Today

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Dockside: Fast Times at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Gurney’s: Chelley Knight Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: High Society at 4:30 pm, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Landing: The Naticks at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Heavy Rescue from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close

One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Rusty’s Bar & Grille: My Joe Called Life at 8 pm

Shops at Long Wharf: In Tandem from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 3 pm, Nate C. from 4 pm to 7 pm, OutCry from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

