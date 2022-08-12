Overview:
RIDOH recommends closing Slack Pond Beach in Smithfield for swimming due to high bacteria levels.
Subscribe to What’s Up Newp’s daily newsletter
Be the first to know about breaking news, articles, and updates.
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Third Beach in Middletown and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. RIDOH recommends closing Slack Pond Beach in Smithfield for swimming due to high bacteria levels.
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.
2022 Beach Season Closures
|Beach
|City/Town
|Closed On
|Re-Opened
|Number of Days Closed
|Gooseberry Beach
|Newport
|6/8/22
|6/11/22
|3
|Holiday Acres Campground
|Glocester
|6/13/22
|6/22/22
|9
|Easton’s Beach
|Newport
|6/14/22
|6/16/22
|2
|Fogland Beach
|Tiverton
|6/15/22
|6/16/22
|1
|Goddard State Park Beach
|Warwick
|6/16/22
|6/18/22
|2
|Conimicut Point Beach
|Warwick
|6/17/22
|6/21/22
|4
|Spring Lake Beach
|Burrillville
|6/17/22
|6/21/22
|4
|Camp Wachaug
|Charlestown
|6/23/22
|6/25/22
|2
|Ninigret Park Beach
|Charlestown
|6/24/22
|6/28/22
|4
|Conimicut Point Beach
|Warwick
|6/28/22
|6/30/22
|2
|Oakland Beach
|Warwick
|6/28/22
|6/30/22
|2
|Barrington Town Beach
|Barrington
|6/28/22
|6/30/22
|2
|Larkin Pond Beach Association
|Kingston
|6/29/22
|6/30/22
|1
|Ginny B’s Campground
|Foster
|6/29/22
|7/1/22
|2
|Briar Point Beach
|Coventry
|6/29/22
|6/30/22
|1
|Kingston’s Camp
|Kingston
|7/7/22
|7/14/22
|7
|Camp Hoffman
|South Kingstown
|7/7/22
|7/9/22
|2
|Marion Irons Beach
|Glocester
|7/12/22
|7/19/22
|7
|Camp Ruggles
|Glocester
|7/13/22
|7/19/22
|6
|Camp Grosvenor (Boys and Girl’s Club of Newport)
|North Kingstown
|7/15/22
|7/19/22
|4
|Hope Community Recreation Area
|Scituate
|7/20/22
|8/1/22
|12
|Kingston’s Camp
|Kingston
|7/21/22
|7/22/22
|1
|Hazard’s Beach
|Newport
|7/22/22
|7/23/22
|1
|Sachuest Beach Surfer’s Rock Area only
|Middletown
|7/22/22
|7/27/22
|5
|Camp Ruggles
|Glocester
|7/26/22
|7/29/22
|3
|Lincoln Woods State Park Beach
|Lincoln
|7/27/22
|7/29/22
|2
|Camp Canonicus
|Exeter
|7/28/22
|8/3/22
|6
|Larkin Pond Beach Association
|Kingston
|7/28/22
|7/29/22
|1
|Kingston’s Camp
|Kingston
|8/4/22
|Camp Hoffman
|Kingston
|8/4/22
|8
|Kent County YMCA Lower Pond
|Warwick
|8/4/22
|Camp Canonicus
|Exeter
|8/4/22
|Harmony Hill
|Glocester
|8/10/22
|2
|Third Beach
|Middletown
|8/10/22
|8/12/22
|2
|Spring Lake Beach
|Burrillville
|8/10/22
|8/12/22
|2
|Slack’s Pond Beach
|Smithfield
|8/12/22
|108