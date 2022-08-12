body of water during golden hour
Photo by Sebastian Voortman on Pexels.com

Overview:

RIDOH recommends closing Slack Pond Beach in Smithfield for swimming due to high bacteria levels.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Third Beach in Middletown and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. RIDOH recommends closing Slack Pond Beach in Smithfield for swimming due to high bacteria levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.

2022 Beach Season Closures

BeachCity/TownClosed OnRe-OpenedNumber of Days Closed
Gooseberry BeachNewport6/8/226/11/223
Holiday Acres CampgroundGlocester6/13/226/22/229
Easton’s BeachNewport6/14/226/16/222
Fogland BeachTiverton6/15/226/16/221
Goddard State Park BeachWarwick6/16/226/18/222
Conimicut Point BeachWarwick6/17/226/21/224
Spring Lake BeachBurrillville6/17/226/21/224
Camp WachaugCharlestown6/23/226/25/222
Ninigret Park BeachCharlestown6/24/226/28/224
Conimicut Point BeachWarwick6/28/226/30/222
Oakland BeachWarwick6/28/226/30/222
Barrington Town BeachBarrington6/28/226/30/222
Larkin Pond Beach AssociationKingston6/29/226/30/221
Ginny B’s CampgroundFoster6/29/227/1/222
Briar Point BeachCoventry6/29/226/30/221
Kingston’s CampKingston7/7/227/14/227
Camp HoffmanSouth Kingstown7/7/227/9/222
Marion Irons BeachGlocester7/12/227/19/227
Camp RugglesGlocester7/13/227/19/226
Camp Grosvenor (Boys and Girl’s Club of Newport)North Kingstown7/15/227/19/224
Hope Community Recreation AreaScituate7/20/228/1/2212
Kingston’s CampKingston7/21/227/22/221
Hazard’s BeachNewport7/22/227/23/221
Sachuest Beach Surfer’s Rock Area onlyMiddletown7/22/227/27/225
Camp RugglesGlocester7/26/227/29/223
Lincoln Woods State Park BeachLincoln7/27/227/29/222
Camp CanonicusExeter7/28/228/3/226
Larkin Pond Beach AssociationKingston7/28/227/29/221
Kingston’s CampKingston8/4/22  
Camp HoffmanKingston8/4/22 8
Kent County YMCA Lower PondWarwick8/4/22  
Camp CanonicusExeter8/4/22  
Harmony HillGlocester8/10/22 2
Third BeachMiddletown8/10/228/12/222
Spring Lake BeachBurrillville8/10/228/12/222
Slack’s Pond BeachSmithfield8/12/22  
    108

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.