Another busy weekend on the local music scene … here are my “Six Picks” for the upcoming weekend!

Saturday: He is music and he writes the songs … legendary performer Barry Manilow returns to the Civic Center, ahh, The Dunk, perhaps soon to be … the “AMP” in Providence (if Amica Insurance obtains naming rights to the PVD arena as is rumored). Barry Manilow is indeed a legend in music circles and had the best hair of the 1970s. A few tickets remain – for more on the show, click here.

Saturday: Diana Day: Women Who Rock RI, a concert with all female-led bands, is coming to The Guild in Pawtucket Saturday at 7PM. The show is named for Diana, Roman goddess of the hunt, and benefits the Rhode Island Center for Women and Enterprise. The lineup includes The Debutantes, Emily Hahn, The Lex Rose Band, The Mansfield Band, and The Persisters. Details here.

Saturday: The Backroads Blues Festival rolls into Bold Point Park Saturday night for an old-fashioned blues show with some pretty big names – Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and 2022 Grammy winner Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. Nothing better than electric blues on a summer night. Read my interview with tour organizer Shepherd here and buy tickets to the show here.

Sunday: Newport Folk alum Tre Burt is playing the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly Sunday. Burt has been recognized as a leading songwriter and modern protest singer. See below. WUN favorites Ward Hayden and Avi Jacob open at 8PM. Details here.

Friday: The “80’s Rock Tour” rolls into Balley’s Twin River Casino in Lincoln Friday behind the voices of Lou Gramm, the original voice of Foreigner, Steve Augeri, former lead vocalist of Journey and John Payne, Former lead vocalist of Asia. Fix your hair up nice and head out to the rock show! Details here.

Friday: Steve Katz is a celebrated singer-songwriter, guitarist, and original member of all-time legends Blood, Sweat and Tears. He’s playing the Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston Friday and a few tickets are still available. Kala Farnham opens at 8PM. Details here.