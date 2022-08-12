It’s summer in Newport and time to party! Join us Wednesday and Thursday nights for a couple of special event parties.

Point Break

Tuesday, August 17

We Own Land @ 6:30, Film @ 7:30

Tickets at www.janepickens.com

Sponsored by Rejects Beer Co. who will be in-house doing tastings!

We Own Land to perform before the film at 6:30

Surfs up brah! Hit the beach by day and at night feel the adrenaline rush of Point Break on the big screen! Featuring live rock music pre-film by local band We Own Land!

After a string of bizarre bank robberies in Southern California, with the crooks donning masks of various former presidents, a federal agent, Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves), infiltrates the suspected gang. But this is no ordinary group of robbers. They’re surfers — led by the charismatic Bodhi (Patrick Swayze) — who are addicted to the rush of thievery. But when Utah falls in love with a female surfer, Tyler (Lori Petty), who is close to the gang, it complicates his sense of duty.

We Own Land may be the best Rock N Roll Band that you’ve never heard of. They came together in January of 2010, consisting of Vocalist Craig Ferris, Dual Lead Guitarists Jonny Jones and Travis Ward, Dan Kinsella on Bass Guitar and Jim Stearns on the drums. Five friends from the same area, with overlapping yet distinctly different musical influences

Strange Brew and Beer Tasting

August 18th

6;30 beer tasting, 7:30 film

Presented with Narragansett Beer, Ragged Island Brewing & Rejects Beer Co: Join us for a sud-filled screening of the cult screwball-comedy Strange Brew, preceded by a beer tasting from local breweries in the JPT lobby! A hoppy and hilarious evening.

In their quest for free beer, bumbling Canadian brothers Bob (Rick Moranis) and Doug McKenzie (Dave Thomas) wind up working at the Elsinore Brewery. The hapless lads uncover a sinister mind-control plot spearheaded by Brewmeister Smith (Max von Sydow) and must stop the scheme, which also involves Uncle Claude (Paul Dooley), a member of the Elsinore family. As Bob and Doug try to prevent Smith from taking over the world, they also manage to drink plenty of their favorite sudsy beverage.



Ticket includes beer tasting and film admission. Tasting @ 6:30, Film @ 7:30. Rejects Beer Company, Ragged Island Brewing Company, and Narragansett will all be in house with delicious brews to sample and some sweet swag!