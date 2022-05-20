Gaby Juergens, a former military spouse, daughter of a Veteran, and CEO and founder of Homefront Girl, died on May 8th, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her dear friends and son after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer.

Gaby was an artist, author, designer, podcast host, extraordinary cook, devoted lover of the sea, and above all the beloved mother to her only son Thayer. She came to Newport in 2015 and it became her adopted home and refuge as she fought cancer with the support of her dear friends in the community.

Gaby created her studio, Homefront Girl, after living the military life for over twenty-eight years. For Gaby, it was a way of paying it forward not only to our wounded warriors, but the spouses and families that supported them through deployments and moves around the world. Her support to non-profits such as Homes for Our Troops, the Wounded Warrior Project and Operation Homefront continued that part of her mission and she donated over $100,000 through her work. In totality, Homefront Girl included over ten thousand original designs and The Homefront Girl Podcast where she interviewed members of the military, their spouses, and filmmakers for military themed projects.

Gaby was the recipient of the Dr. Mary Walker Award, the Keeper of the Flame Award, the Catherine Greene Award, the Outstanding Civilian Service Award, and the Army Outstanding Civilian Service Award Medal — the third highest honor awarded by the Army to civilians. Gaby’s greatest honor was serving as an Arlington Lady at the Nation’s National Cemetery representing the Army Family. “To serve at Arlington was one of the greatest and most humbling services I rendered as a military spouse. It inspired one of my most treasured designs, ‘Imagine a World without Heroes’. Freedom is never free.”

Gaby is survived by her son (her bugaboo), Thayer Juergens, of Los Angeles, CA; her mother, Norma Ward, of Colorado Springs, CO; and her sister, Elizabeth Cohen-Sitt, of VA. She also leaves her beloved dogs, Ollie and Rosie, and many dear friends.

“When you look back at your life, the moments that stand out, the moments when you have really lived are the moments when you have done something in the spirit of love.” – Henry Drummond.

A Celebration of Life was privately held for Gaby’s family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Newport Hospital whose Oncology team gave her years of happiness she might not have had otherwise.