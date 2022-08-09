The Newport International Polo Series, presented by Turkish Airlines, will welcome back Palm Beach for their 11th city series duel on Saturday, August 13th.

Palm Beach’s team will come out swinging, to build upon their 3-year winning streak with an all-star roster of some of the best players on the East Coast. This rival resort town is the renowned winter capital of polo, hosting some of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments and best polo talent in the world. The climate allows polo culture to thrive year-round in Palm Beach making it the East Coast mecca of the sport.

“Palm Beach always brings amazing talent and depth when their team comes to Newport. We are really excited to see how we can match up against them this year,” comments Dan Keating, series founder and president.

The weekly Stella Artois Best in Show Contest theme for this match is Lilly Pulitzer Forever, to celebrate the return of Palm Beach to Newport. Lilly Pulitzer, a clothing, and lifestyle brand originating from Palm Beach was created by Lilly McKim Pulitzer, a socialite and hostess. Lilly Pulitzer’s brand was born by accident in 1959. Lilly opened a juice stand in Palm Beach and found it successful but messy, so she had her dressmaker make a colorful shift dress to camouflage the citrus stains that soiled her dress when she worked. Thus, the iconic sherbert-colored Lilly Pulitzer print shift dresses were born and grew into the American resort-wear that is recognized world-wide today.

Visit www.nptpolo.com for advanced ticket sales and full details on the Newport vs. Palm Beach match.

Last week’s match featured USA vs. New Zealand in one of the most thrilling international matchups of the season. The Kiwi’s whirlwind tour of Newport included numerous tours and attendance at the Kia Ora Cosmic Ball, presented by BD benefitting the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation. Both teams were in lockstep for the first four chukkers of the match, but Team USA surged ahead in the 5th chukker solidifying their win to bring the final score to 8-6. Henry Wood of New Zealand was named MVP and Arnold was named Best Playing Pony in the post-match trophy presentation. Upcoming 2022 season highlights include several more US City challengers and 3 international rivalries in the 31st season of the Newport International Polo Series.

The polo grounds are located at historic Glen Farm, 250 Linden Lane, Portsmouth RI. Tickets and reservations to the polo match and associated events are available online at www.nptpolo.com.