We’ve got another perfect forecast for fun around Rhode Island this weekend. Check out a few ideas below in our weekly column “Six Picks Events.”

Friday: The Boston-based family theater ensemble The Gottabees bring their live production of Go Home Tiny Monster to the Theater-by-the-Sea Friday with early shows at 10AM and Noon. The popular children’s act will be appearing as part of the 2022 Children’s Festival. Check out a full preview here. Tickets available here.

All Weekend: Mixed Magic Theatre at 560 Mineral Spring Avenue in Pawtucket presents Moby Dick: Then and Now, a new interpretation of Herman Melville’s classic novel adapted for the stage and directed by Ricardo Pitts-Wiley. Click here for complete details.

Saturday: Waterfire returns to the streets and rivers of downtown Providence this Saturday with a special lighting celebrating communities of color in the state. The event will also include food trucks featuring global cuisine, the POC Community Village which includes more than 40 POC-funded organizations, and great music that we previewed earlier this week here. Complete details here.

Saturday: The Looff East Providence Arts Festival takes place Saturday at Rose Larissa Park in Riverside. Over 100 vendors will showcase all types of art including fine paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture, metal works, fiber, and more. There’s live music, food trucks, the re-opened Cresent Park carousel across the street, and more! Complete details here.

All Weekend: Flickers, the Rhode Island International Film Festival continues with dozens of showings around the state. Among the many highlights, check out “RIIFF Under the Stars,” outdoor showings all weekend long at the Providence Innovation District Park. Screenings include various “shorts packages” where you’ll get to check 10-12 movie shorts. Check out the full schedule here.

All Weekend: Do you like your days sunny but your IPA’s cloudy? Then head to Shaidzon Brewery in West Kington this weekend for the Haze for Daze Fest, described as “a celebration of classic and new hazy Shaidzon beers.” There will be music from John & Tyler, Brian James Quintet, and more. Click here for details.