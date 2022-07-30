On Saturday, August 13, Lobby Muddy Fest will host its 3rd annual charity event. The fundraiser, which originally started as a Sunday ritual at O’Brien’s Pub where a handful of friends would meet up to enjoy lobster rolls and mudslides and catch up on the night before, has become one of the fastest growing charity outings in the city by the sea. The event will take place at On The Docks, which is located behind Dockside at the end of Waites Wharf from 2 to 6pm.



Lobby Muddy Fest 2022 is presented by Warwick Tree Service, the event’s keynote sponsor this year and all proceeds will benefit Newport Mental Health.

The founders of the event; James Miller, Billy Palmer, Ben and Jim Iacoi, have watched what was once a casual meet up amongst friends become a recognizable brand that’s philanthropic goal is to benefit those in need in the local community. Last year, over 250 people attended the event and over $7,500 was donated to charity.

“We saw an opportunity to turn something that we did weekly into something that would bring people together to benefit a bigger cause. What started as a few friends trying to give back to a place they love so much has turned into something that we are very proud to present each and every year at Lobby Muddy Fest” said James Miller.

This year’s beneficiary – Newport Mental Health – is a federally certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic that provides resources to members in the community experiencing issues with mental illness, substance abuse or other stresses in their lives, who would benefit from counseling and other behavioral health services and supports. Newport Mental Health offers treatment to all, regardless of a client’s ability to pay.



Newport Mental Health is in the midst of a full-scale renovation at their Middletown facility located at 65 Valley Road and proceeds generated from this event will go towards the construction costs for this improvement project.



“We are thrilled to be selected as recipient of this year’s Lobby Muddy Fest proceeds,” said Jamie Lehane, CEO of Newport Mental Health. “It’s exciting to see a new group of younger people from our community become inspired about helping others while they have a good time. Their efforts will benefit those who need behavioral health care throughout Newport County. It’s something we are almost all touched by in one way or the other.”

Local music favorite, Never In Vegas, will be performing live and tickets are available for $80, which includes a lobster roll (or alternative sandwich for those with allergies or dietary restrictions), a mudslide, a t-shirt and tote bag. The event will also showcase a silent auction, a live auction and have plenty of merchandise for sale. Be sure to follow the event page on Instagram (@lobbymuddyfest) and check out their website www.lobbymuddyfest.org to purchase tickets.