A pair of summer concerts were added to the schedule at Bold Point Park in East Providence this morning.

The first show features indie singer-songwriter Mitski who brings her “Laurel Hell Summer Tour” to Bold Point on July 28. Weather Station will open. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 here.

Bold Point Park will also welcome the KWS Backroads Blues Festival with guitar slingers Kenny Wayne Shepard, Buddy Guy and 2022 Grammy Award winner Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. Tickets to the August 13 show will be on sale Friday, April 8 here.

Check out the complete lineup of shows at Bold Point here.