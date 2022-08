Here are open houses happening over the holiday weekend in Newport County.

Newport

36 Poplar Street | $829,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm and on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

11 Simmons Street | $949,000

Open House on Saturday from 9 am to 10:30 am.

1 Mumford Avenue | $639,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

44 Everett Street | $1,795,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

494 Thames Street | $835,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

17 Old Beach Road | $1,999,990

Open House on Saturday from 9:30 am to 11 am.

29 Champlin Street | $2,250,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

7 Bliss road | $1,250,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

12 Cherry Street | $764,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12 pm.

61 Second Street | $1,545,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

69 Carroll Avenue | $1,150,000

Open House on Sunday from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

Middletown

392 Forest Avenue | $599,000

Open House on Saturday from 9 am to 10:30 am.

2 Village Lane | $825,000

Open House on Sunday from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Portsmouth

1 Tower Drive #504 | $400,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

11 Narragansett Avenue | $990,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Jamestown

3 Skysail Ct | $1,100,000

Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

192 Intrepid Lane | $899,000

Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

18 Lugger Street | $1,195,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

2 Clarkes Village Road | $1,949,900

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

15 Hummingbird Lane | $239,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

197 Judson Street | $400,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

33 Pointsetta Way | $359,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

693 Crandall Road | $795,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 4 pm.

69 Cheryl Drive | $375,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

1601 Main Road | $2,100,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

1690 Main Road | $749,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

70 Lewis St | $519,000

Open House on Sunday from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Little Compton

No open houses are scheduled.