>> The Nitro Bar is opening a second location in Newport. Full Story
>> What’s Up Newp is keeping an eye on the status of major events that are scheduled in Newport County and across Rhode Island in 2021. Keep an eye here (updates coming in daily) – Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021
>> Newport City Council will host a regular council meeting at 6:30 pm this evening. Here’s what’s on the agenda. Tune in to our website or Facebook Page as it happens to watch the meeting live.
>> What’s Up Newp on Tuesday launched a new Facebook Group for those interested in or looking for, the latest obituaries from Newport County. Follow the group here – Newport County Obituaries.
>> Speaking of Facebook Groups, don’t forget to join our other group – Residents of Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth.
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
>> On This Day: According to Hamodia, the daily newspaper of Torah Jewry, the Jewish community of Newport, R.I., bought land for a cemetery in 5437/1677.
Weather Forecast
- Today – Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
- Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. South wind around 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
- Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight – Variable winds 5 kt or less. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
- The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:04 am | Sunset: 5:47 pm
- High tide at 5:36 am & 5:55 pm | Low tide at 12:03 pm and 11:50 pm
- Moon: Waning Crescent, 26 days, 12% lighting
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 5 pm – Portsmouth Tax Assessment Review Board
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Solid Waste/Recycling Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton School Committee
Live on WUN (watch on our Facebook Page and website)
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council meeting.
The Latest WUN Headlines
The Nitro Bar is opening a second location in Newport
Funding for mental health, substance use treatment heading to RI as part of American Rescue Plan
Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021
VillageMD opens 12 new Village Medical clinics in Rhode Island
Two new exhibitions open at Newport Art Museum
Newport Festivals Foundation announces instrument bell cover donations
Hidden Newport: Newport String Project brings virtual concert series to Seamen’s Church Institute
All-electronic tolling pilot program on Newport Pell Bridge ends Sunday
Rumford Pet Express acquires Pet Value stores; opens in Middletown, Barrington, Cumberland, and Wakefield
Governor McKee announces COVID-19 vaccination plan for teachers, school staff, and child care workers
Newport City Council to meet for COVID-19 Crisis Update on Thursday
Offshore wind project off Martha’s Vineyard is one step closer to approval
Recent Local Obituaries
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere
General Assembly – Senate votes to require civics for high school grads, and create career/academic plans for all
RI.Gov – DEM Hosting Virtual Workshop this Month on Draft Regulations Limiting the Sale of Invasive Aquatic Plants
The Classic Cars Journal – Shows re-emerging as global pandemic restrictions ease
Hard to believe it, but What’s Up Newp turns 9 years old on Friday. To think of what we started as, and why, to what we are today is just remarkable. I’m sure I’ll have more to say on Friday but thank you to all of our readers and advertisers for their ongoing support. You all truly do make our locally owned, independent newsroom possible!
Have a favorite story, memory, feature, or moment with us over the last nine years? Let me know in the comments or by emailing Ryan@whatsupnewp.com. I’d love to hear. .
