>> The Nitro Bar is opening a second location in Newport. Full Story

>> What’s Up Newp is keeping an eye on the status of major events that are scheduled in Newport County and across Rhode Island in 2021. Keep an eye here (updates coming in daily) – Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021

>> Newport City Council will host a regular council meeting at 6:30 pm this evening. Here’s what’s on the agenda. Tune in to our website or Facebook Page as it happens to watch the meeting live.

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

>> Happy Birthday today to PJ Finn, Daryl Kapalczynski, Chris Capuano, Hootie Fogg, and Caroline Leitao!

>> Today is National Pack Your Lunch Day, Mario Day, National Landline Telephone Day, National No Smoking Day, and National Ranch Day!

>> On This Day: According to Hamodia, the daily newspaper of Torah Jewry, the Jewish community of Newport, R.I., bought land for a cemetery in 5437/1677.

Weather Forecast

Today – Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. South wind around 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – Variable winds 5 kt or less. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 37°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:04 am | Sunset: 5:47 pm

High tide at 5:36 am & 5:55 pm | Low tide at 12:03 pm and 11:50 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent, 26 days, 12% lighting

Things To Do

12 pm to 4 pm – Figure It Out at Coastal Contemporary Gallery

12 pm to 5 pm – Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm – Chanler Yurts at The Chanler at Cliff Walk

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

6:30 pm – Newport City Council meeting.

The Latest WUN Headlines

The Nitro Bar is opening a second location in Newport

Funding for mental health, substance use treatment heading to RI as part of American Rescue Plan

Here’s the status of major Newport County and Rhode Island events in 2021

VillageMD opens 12 new Village Medical clinics in Rhode Island

Two new exhibitions open at Newport Art Museum

Newport Festivals Foundation announces instrument bell cover donations

Hidden Newport: Newport String Project brings virtual concert series to Seamen’s Church Institute

All-electronic tolling pilot program on Newport Pell Bridge ends Sunday

Rumford Pet Express acquires Pet Value stores; opens in Middletown, Barrington, Cumberland, and Wakefield

Governor McKee announces COVID-19 vaccination plan for teachers, school staff, and child care workers

Newport City Council to meet for COVID-19 Crisis Update on Thursday

Offshore wind project off Martha’s Vineyard is one step closer to approval

Recent Local Obituaries

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Elsewhere

General Assembly – Senate votes to require civics for high school grads, and create career/academic plans for all

RI.Gov – DEM Hosting Virtual Workshop this Month on Draft Regulations Limiting the Sale of Invasive Aquatic Plants

The Classic Cars Journal – Shows re-emerging as global pandemic restrictions ease

Hard to believe it, but What’s Up Newp turns 9 years old on Friday. To think of what we started as, and why, to what we are today is just remarkable. I’m sure I’ll have more to say on Friday but thank you to all of our readers and advertisers for their ongoing support. You all truly do make our locally owned, independent newsroom possible!

Have a favorite story, memory, feature, or moment with us over the last nine years? Let me know in the comments or by emailing Ryan@whatsupnewp.com. I’d love to hear. .

Cheers,

~ Ryan