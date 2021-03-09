The Newport String Project today announced details for their next installment of Hidden Newport, their virtual concert series showcasing some of Newport’s most beautiful and unusual locations through virtual chamber music concerts.

This performance, premiering on March 21st at 2pm on our YouTube Channel, features the musicians of the Newport String Quartet performing duos and solos at the Chapel by the Sea at the Seamen’s Church Institute.

The program will include works by Astor Piazzolla, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Johann Sebastian Bach.

To learn more about the chapel and Seamen’s Church institute, visit https://seamensnewport.org/.

Watch the free concert on Newport String Project’s Youtube channel on March 21st.