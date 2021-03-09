March 13, 1936 – March 07, 2021

Woodrow Edward Cristiansen Jr., 84, of Middletown, RI, passed away on March 7, 2021. Woodrow was born on March 13, 1936, in New Brunswick, NJ to the late Woodrow Christiansen, Sr. and the late Gertrude Gardner O’Brien Christiansen.

Known as Edward, he was a graduate of Scarsdale High School and the Webb Institute of Technology. An accomplished Naval Architect and Marine Engineer, his career took him to many different parts of the United States. Later in life, he became the proprietor of Antique Clock Restoration in Newport. A passionate collector, he had a skill and affinity for the maintenance of fine timepieces.

Edward is survived by his daughter, Carla Cottrell, and five grandsons, Gregory Brown, Woodrow Brown, Nicholas Brown, William Brown, and Hugh Edward Brown. He also leaves behind a sister, Dr. Ragna Boynton of Berkeley, CA.