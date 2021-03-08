Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Real estate sales, transactions presented by People’s Credit Union

Newport

35 West Street sold on March 1 for $1,600,000. This 2,038 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4.1 baths.

35 West Street, Newport

13 Shields Street sold on March 1 for $940,000. This 1,588 sq. ft home has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.

13 Shields Street, Newport

16 Walnut Street sold on March 1 for $857,500. This 2,174 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

16 Walnut Street. Newport

47 Second Street sold on March 5 for $850,000. This 1,949 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

47 Second Street, Newport

7 Greenlaw Boulevard sold on March 2 for $802,000. This 2,380 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

7 GREENLAW Boulevard, Newport

3 Third Street sold on March 5 for $715,000. This 1,100 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

3 Third Street, Newport, RI

15 Malbone Road sold on March 3 for $658,500. This 1,780 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

15 Malbone Road, Newport

14 Canonicus Avenue sold on March 1 for $520,000. This 1,612 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

14 Canonicus Avenue, Newport

303 America #303 sold on March 5 for $811,000. This 1,037 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

303 America #303, Newport

15 Hammersmith Road #22 A sold on March 3 for $720,000. This 2,118 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

15 Hammersmith Road #22 A, Newport

221 225 Spring Street #8 sold on March 4 for $395,000. This 782 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

221 225 Spring Street #8, Newport

70 Carroll Avenue #401 sold on March 2 for $210,000. This 708 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

70 Carroll Avenue #401, Newport

Middletown

4 Ellen Road sold on March 4 for $447,000. This 1,188 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

4 Ellen Road, Middletown

Portsmouth

96 Adams Drive sold on March 5 for $1,210,000. This 2,412 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

96 Adams Drive, Portsmouth

45 Maize Corn Road sold on March 1 for $468,000. This 1,591 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

45 Maize Corn Road, Portsmouth

19 Harrington Avenue sold on March 1 for $430,000. This 1,096 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

19 Harrington Avenue, Portsmouth

123 Viking Drive sold on March 1 for $356,500. This 1,092 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

123 Viking Drive, Portsmouth

Jamestown

10 Holmested Court sold on March 5 for $3,680,000. This 4,005 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5.1 baths.

10 Holmested Court, Jamestown

27 Topmast Court sold on March 2 for $1,160,000. This 3,625 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

27 Topmast Court, Jamestown

58 Dory Street sold on March 5 for $870,000. This 2,552 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

58 Dory Street, Jamestown

1326 Anthony Road sold on March 3 for $800,000. This 1,000 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

1326 Anthony Road, Portsmouth

Tiverton

29 Restful Valley Road sold on March 5 for $306,000. This 1,280 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

29 Restful valley Road, Tiverton

99 John E. Duggan Road sold for $256,000 on March 3. This 1,197 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

99 John E. Duggan Road, Tiverton

Little Compton

No sales or transaction to report.