Newport City Council will host a workshop on Thursday, March 11 for the purpose of receiving a COVID-19 crisis update from City Manager Joe Nicholson.

The meeting will be held virtually and is open to the public. To listen to the meeting by phone, call 1-877-853-5247. To watch the meeting via Zoom, visit https://zoom.us/j/95878452956. The Webinar ID for the meeting is 958 7845 2956.

These workshops are typically held weekly, but last week’s was canceled.