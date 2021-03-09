August 19, 1967 – February 26, 2021

James “Jimmy” “Hymie” W. Baccari Jr. 53 of Newport, RI passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 26, 2021 peacefully at home. Born in Newport, RI on August 19, 1967.

Jimmy graduated from Rogers High School in 1986. He was employed with the City of Newport Water Department from 2003 to 2018.

Jimmy enjoyed spending time at the family cottage in Lakeville MA, watching the Yankees, playing cards and always had a good sense of humor. When he smiled the room lit up.

Jimmy will be loved and missed by surviving mother Dorothy Baccari and his two sisters Donna and Darlene along with two nephews Michael and Nicholas. He is predeceased by his father Jim Baccari.

Join us as we come together to celebrate the life of Jimmy on March 27, 2021 from 1 to 5 at the Friendly Sons of Newport, 3 Farewell Street, Newport, RI 02840. In lieu of flowers donations in Jimmy’s name may be made to the Newport Firefighter Benevolent Association c/o Newport Fire Department, 21 W Marlborough Street, Newport RI 02840.