Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, March 10.

The meeting will be held virtually and is open to the public.

What's Up Newp will provide a livestream of the meeting

See what’s on the agenda below and/or here.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

MARCH 10, 2021

THE MEETING WILL BE HELD REMOTELY IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNOR RAIMONDO’S EXECUTIVE ORDER 21-10 (2) and 20-46 -1(a) “ SUCH MEANS MAY INCLUDE, WITHOUT LIMITATION, PROVIDING PUBLIC ACCESS THROUGH TELEPHONE, INTERNET, OR SATELLITE ENABLED AUDIO OR VIDEO CONFERENCING OR ANY OTHER TECHNOLOGY THAT ENABLES THE PUBLIC TO CLEARLY FOLLOW THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE PUBLIC BODY WHILE THOSE ACTIVITES ARE OCCURRING” .

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held in accordance with former Governor Raimondo’s Executive Order 21-10 and 20-46 on March 10, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

PUBLIC HEARING: Capital Improvement Program FY 2022-FY2026 –

A copy is available in the Clerk’s Office and on the website (with accompanying resolution) (Continued from February 10, 2021) https://www.cityofnewport.com/city-hall/departments/finance/budgets-cafrs-cips-annual-performance-reports

2. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Minutes of the meeting held January 13, 2021 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Chive Blossom, LLC, d/b/a Stoneacre Charity Dog Show, Stoneacre Garden, 151 Swinburne Row; April 24, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Rain Date- May 22, 2021)

2. Historic Wharves, d/b/a Newport International Boat Show (various locations-list attached); September 16-18, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and September 19, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

3. Fireworks Display- William Cecil, d/b/a Fireworks Display for wedding at Fort Adams; Wharf at Fort Adams State Park; 7 minutes display August 14, 2021 between 8:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

c. Private Detective License Renewal, Kevin P. Sullivan, d/b/a KPS Investigations & Constable Services, LLC, 2 Chastellux Ave.

d. Private Detective License Renewal, Ryan P. McCormack, d/b/a Coastal Investigation Group, LLC, 9 Waites Wharf, Unit 2

e. Bicycle Rental Agency, Renewal, Scooter World, LLC (3 locations):

1. 436 Thames St.

2. 8 Fair St.

3. 10-12 Christies Landing

f. Pawnbroker License, Renewal, Spindle City Pawnbrokers, Inc., d/b/a Fall River Pawn Brokers, 128 Broadway

g. Holiday Selling License Renewals (List Attached)

h. Second-hand License Renewals (List Attached)

i. Communication from Rebecca Elwell, Executive Director, Newport County Prevention Coalition, re: Update on Coalition operations (Receive)

j. Communication from Richard Klaffky, Newport Beach Commission Member, re: Supporting the Capital Funding for Repairs to Easton’s Beach (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Victualing License, New, The Nitro Cart, LLC, d/b/a The Nitro Bar, 404 Thames St.

4. Special Event License, Audrain Automobile Museum, Inc., d/b/a Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week, Various locations throughout the city (list attached); September 30, 2021-October 3, 2021

Request to close Bellevue Avenue from Bowery St. to William Street from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. October 2, 2021;

Communication requesting permission to use golf carts;

Communication requesting permission to place signage throughout the city.

5. Special Event License, Review, Rhode Races & Events, Inc., d/b/a Newport Rhode Races (route attached); Easton’s Beach; April 17, 2021 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Previously approved July 8, 2020)

6. Newport Festa Italiana, d/b/a Newport Festa Italiana, Edward King House, Touro Park & parade on city streets; September 28 & 30, 2021 and October 5, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; October 2, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and October 11, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

-Request to waive all license fees associated with the event including, special event, banner license and park use fees

7. Pedicab Business License, Renewal (1 pedicab- May 1, 2021-April 30, 2023), Timothy Burke, d/b/a Grace Pedicab, 6 Karen Ann Dr., Bristol, RI

8. Pedicab Business License, Renewal, (2 pedicabs- May 1, 2021-April 30, 2023), Justin Richardson, d/b/a I Wanna Ride Pedicab, LLC, 84 Wayne St., Warwick, RI

9. Pedicab Business, New, (1 pedicab- May 1, 2021-April 30, 2023) John Litherland, d/b/a Cap’n John Pedicabs, LLC, 158 Narragansett Ave., Unit O

10. Mobile Food Establishment Carts (4 available) (MFEC- April 1, 2021- March 31, 2022):

a. Newport Lobster Shack Group Cooperative, 20 Friendship St., Jamestown, RI

b. Newport Chowder Company, LLC, d/b/a Newport Chowder Company, 10 Pell St., Newport, RI

c. Longade, LLC, d/b/a Del’s Lemonade, 1 Winfield Ct., Middletown, RI

d. Viking Hot Dog, LLC, d/b/a Viking Hot Dogs, One Courthouse Sq., Newport, RI

11. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Appointments

Beach Commission – (2 vacancies)- Alyson Oakley (3-year term) expires 3/10/2024

Energy and Environment Commission – Sam Whitin (3-year term) expires 4/9/22

Tree and Open Space Commission (2 vacancies)– Lauren Parmelee and Kara DiCamillo (3-year terms) expires 3/10/24

Historic District Commission (2 vacancies) -3-year terms expire 2/3/2023 and 2/3/2024 –Richard Adams, Sean Driscoll, Dale Nelson, Michael Ryan

Henderson Home Commission (2 vacancies) – Joanne Ritchie, Derek Grinkin (1-year terms) expire 3/10/2022

RESOLUTIONS

12. Equitable Development added to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan- J. Bova, E. Fuerte, A. McCalla

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

13. Action Item #5963/21 – RE: Award of Bid #21-028 – Portable Toilets (w/accompanying resolution)

14. Action Item #5964/21 – RE: Amendment No. 2- Contract # 19-010 Engineering Services for North End Sanitary Sewer Project (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #5965/21 – RE: Show Cause Hearing – Karma Pizza Co., LLC, d/b/a Karma Pizza – Violation of the General Laws of Rhode Island and Codified Ordinances of the City of Newport – Failure to Meet the Conditions of the City Council in Granting of Victualing License

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor License, Newport Festa Italiana, d/b/a Newport Festa Italiana Meatball Challenge; Edward King House, September 28, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. 2021 Class A Liquor Store Sunday Selling License Renewals:

a) Menchin Enterprises, LLC , d/b/a Bliss Road Beer, Wine & Spirits25 Bliss Road

b) Fifth Ward Liquor, Inc., d/b/a Fifth Ward Liquor, 695 Thames St.

c) Harry S. Karanikolas, Inc., d/b/a Harry’s Liquor Store, 199 Connell Highway

d) Newport Wine Cellar, LLC, d/b/a Newport Wine Cellar, 5 Merton Rd.

e) Ratana Hoan, d/b/a Rex Liquor, 146 Broadway

f) Turnip Greens LLC, Stoneacre Wine and Spirits, 580 Thames St. Unit 8

g) Vicker’s Liquors, LLC, d/b/a Vicker’s Liquors, 274 Bellevue Ave.

Laura C. Swistak City Clerk