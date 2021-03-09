Rumford Pet Express today announced the statewide expansion into four former Pet Valu locations throughout Rhode Island, marking its largest single-year expansion ever.

With the addition of stores in Barrington, Cumberland, Middletown, and Wakefield, the family-owned pet specialty retailer continues to expand its presence in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

Those four new stores join established Rumford Pet Express stores located in Attleboro, East Providence, North Kingstown, Smithfield, and Warwick.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the many Pet Valu associates these communities have come to know and love into the Rumford Pet family,” said Michael Baker, fourth-generation owner of Rumford Pet Express in a statement. “Supporting our neighborhoods and driving growth in the pet industry is something we have been active and passionate about for decades,” continued Baker.

Along with a broad selection of natural pet foods, treats, toys, and supplies. The pet-friendly stores also feature services that meet the holistic health needs of pets with nail trimming and vaccination clinics, and highly popular self-serve dog wash stations.

News of the major milestone expansion comes after a historic demand in pet adoptions fueled by the pandemic as consumers turn to pets for companionship and comfort.

“With more families bringing home pets than ever, Rumford offers a deeply rooted history in providing an elevated shopping experience, a wide assortment of quality pet products and services, along with much-needed trusted nutritional advice pet parents are looking for,” Baker said.

“Our team members are the heart of Rumford and are devoted pet lovers specially trained to help pet parents find the best nutrition and products for their beloved pets,” said Michael Squatrito, Executive Vice President of Rumford Pet Express. “We’re also deeply committed to supporting local animal welfare groups and programs across the state through food donations, vaccination clinics and in-store adoption events,” continued Squatrito.

In addition to offering customers a wide selection of in-store products and unique services, the retailer recently accelerated its omnichannel growth strategy with the launch of a new e-commerce platform powered by eTailPet offering pet parents the convenience of on-demand, same-day in-store or curbside pickup. Same-day delivery services are planned for the near future along with a series of grand opening events scheduled for later this spring.