Newport Festivals Foundation has announced a new initiative to donate instrument bell covers to public schools and music programs across the country. The covers are placed over the bell of brass and woodwind instruments to reduce emissions and make band practice safer.

Through a partnership with National Educational Music Co, Ltd., 366 bell covers were donated for the first round to schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Music educators are encouraged to apply to receive the covers via this application page. Title 1 schools in Rhode Island will be prioritized but all schools in the United States are encouraged to apply.

“It’s hard to overstate how devastating this pandemic has been for music educators” said Dan Swain, Foundation and Development Manager. “During our conversations with teachers and students about how we could help, these instrument bell covers were often the first thing mentioned. Our hope is that these covers will help to safely bring the music back into the classrooms where students can practice and learn together. A big thank you to our partners at NEMC for making this possible.”

“NEMC is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Newport Festivals Foundation” said Ron Beaudoin, Chief Executive Officer of NEMC. “It aligns perfectly with our mission to serve teachers and help kids discover the joys of music making.”

A scientific study from the University of Colorado has shown that playing wind instruments releases airborne particles (aerosol) and that performing with a bell cover reduces emissions. Bell covers are not intended to replace other recommended measures to stop the community spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, washing your hands, and refraining from touching your face.Link to study

Round 1 Recipients: Portsmouth High School, Middletown High School, Tiverton High School, Lawn School (Jamestown), Gloucester High School, MA

Funding for this initiative was provided by The Perkin Fund, Davitt Design Build, and the generous donors of Newport Festivals Foundation. To make a donation to help Newport Festivals Foundation continue their support of musicians and music educators,click here.

About Newport Festivals Foundation:Newport Festivals Foundation fosters the legacy and expands the impact of its Festivals through educational initiatives that celebrate innovation while preserving the deep traditions inherent in Jazz and Folk music. The Foundation’s goal is to offer opportunity, inspire through exposure and facilitate the collection of resources needed for musicians to celebrate and innovate. The focus on creating unique experiences to spark engagement is accomplished through a variety of initiatives, including instrument donations and performances at schools throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. For more information on education initiatives offered by Newport Festivals Foundation, visit newportfestivals.org.