What’s Up Newp is keeping an eye on the status of major events that are scheduled in Newport County and across Rhode Island in 2021.
Due to evolving COVID-19 guidance and restrictions, the status of events will continue to change and be updated. We will continue to update this list with more events and announcements in the coming days, weeks, and months, so be sure to come back often for the latest updates!
We’ll update the status of events as they are confirmed, canceled, postponed, etc. A few important notes;
- An event on this schedule is simply that – scheduled, that does not mean that it is 100% moving forward or confirmed, so use caution with planning.
- Confirmed means that event organizers have announced that they are moving forward with plans, actively promoting that the events will go on as scheduled.
- To Be Announced (TBA) means that we’re waiting on dates, updates from organizers.
Know of an event or update that we somehow missed? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
2021 Calendar of Events
This story was last updated on March 9, 2021.
March
14: Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade (postponed to tentatively September 25)
April
3: Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch at Rosecliff (Canceled)
9 – 18: Newport Restaurant Week – Remix (Confirmed)
9 – 18: Newport Daffodil Days
9 – 5/16: Daffodil Days at Blithewold Mansion
15 – July 4: Asian Lantern Spectacular at RWPZoo (Confirmed)
17 – 30: 2nd Annual Hotel Week (Confirmed)
17: Rhode Races Newport (Confirmed)
22 – 30: Newport Arboretum Week
23 – 24: Newport Craft Beer Festival
25: Clamdigger 5-mile and 5K Road Race
29 – May 3: Be Green Kids Consignments Spring/Summer Sale at Longplex (Confirmed)
- Newport Night Run (Postponed to April 9, 2022)
May
2: Aquidneck Island National Police Parade
22: Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival (Postponed to October 16 & 17)
22 – 23: Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival
28 – 30: Rogue Island Comedy Festival (Confirmed)
28 – 31: Boots On The Ground For Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams
- Dates TBA: newportFILM Outdoor Series
- Dates TBA: Waterfire
June
5: Opening match of 2021 Newport Polo Season – USA vs Switzerland
11 – 13: New York Yacht Club: 167th Annual Regatta
12: Gaspee Days Parade (Confirmed)
18 – 20: Newport Flower Show
- Date TBA: Newport Gulls Opening Day/Season Schedule
- Date TBA: SVF Foundation Annual Visitors Day
- Date TBA: Rhode Island LGBTQIA + Pridefest
- Date TBA: Black Ships Festival
- Date TBA: Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show (Canceled)
- Date TBA: Federal Hill Summer Festival
July
3: Jamestown Fireworks Display
4: Newport Fireworks Display (TBA)
4 – 20: Newport Music Festival (Confirmed)
5: Bristol Fourth of July Parade (Confirmed)
10 -11: Wickford Arts Festival
10 – 11: Newport Regatta
11 – 18: International Tennis Hall of Fame Open
17 – 18: Sail Newport 12mR Regatta
18 – 24: Providence Fringe Festival
23 – 25: Newport Folk Festival
30 – 8/1: Newport Jazz Festival
- Date TBA: Newport Shimoda Sister City Celebration
- Date TBA: Blessing of the Fleet Celebration
- Date TBA: Newport Kite Festival
- Date TBA: Craft Brew Races – Newport (Postponed to 2022)
August
6-8: Charlestown Seafood Festival
9 – 13: Rhode Island International Film Festival
11 -15: 55th Washington County Fair
20 – 21: British Car Festival
22: Coaching Weekend (Postponed to 2022)
28 – 29: J/Fest Regatta
- Date TBA: Wet Paint
September
3 – 5: Rhythm & Roots Festival
11 – 12: Rhode Island Seafood Festival
16 – 19: Newport International Boat Show
17 – 19: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
25: Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade (Tentative)
30 – 9/3: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- Date TBA: Pawtucket Arts Festival
- Date TBA: Rhode Island Calamari Festival
October
2 – 3: Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Harvest Fair
9 – 11: 55th Scituate Art Festival
9 – 11: Woonsocket Autumnfest (Confirmed)
10: Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon
8 – 10: Rogue Island Comedy Festival (Confirmed)
16 – 17: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
16 – 17: Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival (Rescheduled from May)
17: Pell Bridge Run
24: Potter League’s Heart & Sole Walk For Animals
31: Colt State Park Half Marathon
- TBA: Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo
- TBA: Federal Hill Columbus Day Weekend Festival
- TBA: Newport Festa Italiana
November
5 – 14: Newport Restaurant Week
20 – 1/2: Holidays at the Newport Mansions
26: Newport Illuminated Boat Parade
30 – 12/12: Hamilton at PPAC
December
1 – 31: Christmas In Newport