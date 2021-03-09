What’s Up Newp is keeping an eye on the status of major events that are scheduled in Newport County and across Rhode Island in 2021.

Due to evolving COVID-19 guidance and restrictions, the status of events will continue to change and be updated. We will continue to update this list with more events and announcements in the coming days, weeks, and months, so be sure to come back often for the latest updates!

We’ll update the status of events as they are confirmed, canceled, postponed, etc. A few important notes;

An event on this schedule is simply that – scheduled, that does not mean that it is 100% moving forward or confirmed, so use caution with planning.

Confirmed means that event organizers have announced that they are moving forward with plans, actively promoting that the events will go on as scheduled.

To Be Announced (TBA) means that we’re waiting on dates, updates from organizers.

Know of an event or update that we somehow missed? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

2021 Calendar of Events

This story was last updated on March 9, 2021.

March

14: Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade (postponed to tentatively September 25)

April

3: Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch at Rosecliff (Canceled)

9 – 18: Newport Restaurant Week – Remix (Confirmed)

9 – 18: Newport Daffodil Days

9 – 5/16: Daffodil Days at Blithewold Mansion

15 – July 4: Asian Lantern Spectacular at RWPZoo (Confirmed)

17 – 30: 2nd Annual Hotel Week (Confirmed)

17: Rhode Races Newport (Confirmed)

22 – 30: Newport Arboretum Week

23 – 24: Newport Craft Beer Festival

25: Clamdigger 5-mile and 5K Road Race

29 – May 3: Be Green Kids Consignments Spring/Summer Sale at Longplex (Confirmed)

Newport Night Run (Postponed to April 9, 2022)

May

2: Aquidneck Island National Police Parade

22: Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival (Postponed to October 16 & 17)

22 – 23: Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival

28 – 30: Rogue Island Comedy Festival (Confirmed)

28 – 31: Boots On The Ground For Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams

Dates TBA: newportFILM Outdoor Series

newportFILM Outdoor Series Dates TBA: Waterfire

June

5: Opening match of 2021 Newport Polo Season – USA vs Switzerland

6: BankNewport 10 Miler

11 – 13: New York Yacht Club: 167th Annual Regatta

12: Gaspee Days Parade (Confirmed)

18 – 20: Newport Flower Show

26: Rhode Races Independence

July

3: Jamestown Fireworks Display

4: Newport Fireworks Display (TBA)

4 – 20: Newport Music Festival (Confirmed)

5: Bristol Fourth of July Parade (Confirmed)

10 -11: Wickford Arts Festival

10 – 11: Newport Regatta

11 – 18: International Tennis Hall of Fame Open

17 – 18: Sail Newport 12mR Regatta

18 – 24: Providence Fringe Festival

23 – 25: Newport Folk Festival

30 – 8/1: Newport Jazz Festival

August

6-8: Charlestown Seafood Festival

9 – 13: Rhode Island International Film Festival

11 -15: 55th Washington County Fair

20 – 21: British Car Festival

22: Coaching Weekend (Postponed to 2022)

28 – 29: J/Fest Regatta

Date TBA: Wet Paint

September

3 – 5: Rhythm & Roots Festival

11 – 12: Rhode Island Seafood Festival

16 – 19: Newport International Boat Show

17 – 19: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival

18: Rhode Races Jamestown

25: Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade (Tentative)

30 – 9/3: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week

October

2 – 3: Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Harvest Fair

3: Ocean Road 10K

9 – 11: 55th Scituate Art Festival

9 – 11: Woonsocket Autumnfest (Confirmed)

10: Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon

10: Broadway Street Fair

8 – 10: Rogue Island Comedy Festival (Confirmed)

16 – 17: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival

16 – 17: Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival (Rescheduled from May)

17: Pell Bridge Run

24: Rhode Races Narragansett

24: Potter League’s Heart & Sole Walk For Animals

31: Colt State Park Half Marathon

November

5 – 14: Newport Restaurant Week

20 – 1/2: Holidays at the Newport Mansions

26: Newport Illuminated Boat Parade

30 – 12/12: Hamilton at PPAC

December

1 – 31: Christmas In Newport