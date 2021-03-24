Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Preservation Society of Newport County today announced that Newport Flower Show will be reimagined this year as an indoor, self-guided tour of floral design exhibits at Rosecliff, called “Back in Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy.”

Tickets for the three-day event, June 18-20, 2021, are available now throughwww.NewportMansions.org.

The 2,800-square-foot Ballroom at Rosecliff will be transformed into a verdant oasis with themes such as “Garden Nymph,” “Fireflies” and “Harvest Moon,” while the Salon will be filled with floral creations by talented designers interpreting the theme of “A Garden at Nighttime,” according to The Preservation Society.

The spectacle will continue on the back Terrace, where a conservatory-like garden space will feature al-fresco exhibition tables created by local event and floral designers.

“We have designed this event with the health of our visitors and staff in mind,” said Trudy Coxe, Executive Director and CEO of The Preservation Society of Newport County, which owns and operates Rosecliff and 10 other historic properties. “After hosting The Newport Flower Show for 24 years and being forced to cancel it last year because of the pandemic, we wanted to do something for the floral enthusiasts who are among our best supporters.

Rosecliff will be “Back in Bloom” this June | Photo courtesy of The Preservation Society of Newport County

Unlike the Newport Flower Show, “Back in Bloom” will not include live lectures, demonstrations or shopping boutiques, although the Newport Mansions Store will be open at Rosecliff.

“The format of a tour that moves in one direction, in spaces large enough to allow social distancing, will enable us to put on a spectacular floral exhibit while following COVID regulations,” Coxe said.

Admission each day to “Back in Bloom” will be by timed entry. VIP Early Entry, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., costs $40 per person; Morning Entry, 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and Afternoon Entry, 12 noon to 3 p.m, cost $20 per person.

All proceeds from “Back in Bloom” will benefit the preservation and rehabilitation of the historic landscapes of The Preservation Society of Newport County.