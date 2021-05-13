Save the date! The Charlestown Seafood Festival today announced that the 36th Annual Charlestown Seafood Festival will be held this summer on August 6, 7 & 8, 2021 at Charlestown’s Ninigret Park.

The Seafood Festival is the biggest fundraiser for the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce – which just reopened this past week for the first time since closing in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to event organizers, the funds raised by The Charlestown Seafood Festival are vital to the Chamber’s mission to support local businesses and boost tourism. To that end, festival organizers are still looking for event sponsors.

“It’s a go! This event supports almost everything we do for the community. After a year-plus in a pandemic, and having to cancel our primary fundraiser in 2020, the Chamber took a significant financial blow,” said Heather Paliotta, executive director of the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce and director of The Charlestown Seafood Festival in a statement. “We were not only excited, but also extremely relieved when we received town approvals for our outdoor event and then learned we would not need state approval due to the anticipated relaxation of restrictions after May 28.”

The Charlestown Seafood Festival is a three-day event which attracts close to 50,000 people.

The festival is seeking sponsors for the event. Those interested in becoming a festival sponsor should contact Kimberly Poland at 401-743-7272 or email info@polandmediagroup.com. Sponsorship information, as well as vendor forms and details about the event are all listed on the festival’s newly redesigned website.

This year’s event marks the 36th anniversary of the Charlestown Seafood Festival. This family-and community-oriented “seafood extravaganza” is well renowned as the area’s one and only “original seafood festival.” We proudly invite everyone to come on down and partake in the various dining opportunities, the great musical entertainment, fireworks, car show, amusements, onsite camping, crafters and much, much more.

Rhode Islanders have long appreciated their closeness and connection to the Atlantic Ocean, Narragansett Bay, Block Island Sound, the coastal salt ponds and beautiful estuaries of Southern Rhode Island. We’re proud of our vibrant maritime roots and culture. The seafood industry, seafood dinning and all our coastal resources are an integral part of who we are and what we do. To be a resident of Rhode Island – “An Ocean-Stater” – is truly a state of mind and an experience to behold.

A true Rhode Island experience, the Charlestown Seafood Festival, is proud to offer patrons the opportunity to dine on some of the freshest and most delicious native seafood from around the region. Each year this festival brings together a plethora of seafood harvesters and vendors, aquaculture growers, restaurateurs and concessionaires from up and down the east coast. Each day they steam up piles of fresh live native lobsters, prepare delicious lobster rolls, steam up baskets of succulent clams, steamers and mussels with corn, potatoes and butter, fry up bay and sea scallops and much, much more. Exotic seafood including freshly boiled Cajun crawfish, Maryland style crab cakes, seafood jambalaya, and farm-raised alligator together with large Gulf shrimp and other delicious foods are all cooked for your dining pleasure onsite. Enjoy freshly harvested and locally grown littleneck clams and a variety of oysters cultivated in the salt ponds of South County. Dine on them served on the half-shell, chilled over ice with a wedge of lemon and your favorite cocktail sauce or vinaigrette. All while you take in the sights and sounds and enjoy the variety of entertainment.

Dining opportunities also include festival favorites such as burgers and french-fries, hot dogs, clam chowder and clam cakes, fish chowder, corn on the cob, spiral potatoes, smoked BBQ ribs, chicken and beef, fish and chips, sausage and pepper sandwiches, steak sandwiches, fried dough, strawberry shortcake, ice cream and many other dessert choices. The food choices abound at this festival and you’re guaranteed to find something that tempts your palate. What goes better with seafood and BBQ than frosty draft beer and chilled wine? Multiple beverage choices available for purchase on site; you must be of legal drinking age and have a valid photographic ID.

The Charlestown Seafood Festival offers patrons great outdoor musical entertainment. Your general event admission price includes non-stop concerts performed each day by a variety of musical talents including Doctor Benda’s Rhythm Army, Take It To The Bridge and Back In The Day andon Friday, August 6th. On Saturday, August 7th come and enjoy the sounds of The Country Mile Band, Bon Jersey (Bon Jovi Tribute), Merchants of Cool (Foreigner Tribute band) and a true New England favorite, the awesome Dirty Deeds (AC/DC Tribute) for a night of classic rock that leads into our fireworks display that is not to be missed. Rounding out the weekend on Sunday, August 8th enjoy the ever popular swing sounds of Eight to the Bar, and the very popular classic country sounds of Cash Is King (Johnny Cash Tribute), and the laid back vibes of Another Tequila Sunrise (Eagles Tribute).

In addition to great dining, refreshments and concert events, the festival hosts a variety of craft vendors, a large carnival by Rockwell Amusements (ride special, ‘Ride all the Rides’ on Friday afternoon August 6, 2021 for $25.00), a classic car show (on Sunday, August 8th, 2021), and, an awesome mid-summer fireworksshow on Saturday, August 7th, 2021 at 9:00 PM (fireworks rain date Sunday August 8th, 2021).

General, daily admission to the Charlestown Seafood festival is $10.00 for adults, children 10 and under free, Military (With ID) and Senior (65 & older) discount $7.00; parking is free (a $2.00 parking donation encouraged). The event goes on daily rain-or-shine. Please keep pets at home. Self-contained camping is available on site. For more information and a detailed schedule of festival events and activities please log on to www.charlestownseafoodfestival.com or contact Executive Director Heather Paliotta at (401) 364-4031.