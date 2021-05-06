A group of community boaters has joined Sail Newport to organize a Newport Harbor Memorial Boat Parade for Sunday, June 6, starting at 5:30 pm.

According to Sail Newport’s website, the parade will pay tribute to members of the community who passed away in 2020 and 2021.

Brad Read, Sail Newport’s executive director was inspired to create the memorial boat parade because of the loss of opportunities to gather due to pandemic restrictions.

“We’ve lost so many people over the past year who had an enormous impact on all aspects of our community, the boat parade will be a meaningful tribute and an opportunity for all of us to spend time together to remember our loved colleagues, friends, and family members,” says Brad Read, Sail Newport executive director on Sail Newport’s website.

The event is sponsored by Discover Newport, and the community is invited to participate and watch the parade;

PARTICIPATE: Sailboats and powerboats are welcome to join this salute to those who have passed in 2020 & 2021. No fee, just register your boat, name those you want to honor, and meet Sail Newport for the parade. The parade will start near Goat Island and go clockwise around Newport Harbor.

WATCH: The Newport Memorial Boat Parade will be viewable from points surrounding the waterfront in Newport Harbor. Spectators are reminded to adhere to state and city guidelines for COVID safety.

Register and more information at sailnewport.org.