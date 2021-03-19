Organizers and supporters of The Secret Garden Tour are inviting the public to join them for “Summer Tour – A New View” a self-guided walking tour through Newport’s historic Point section July 9-11.

Organizers say that this year’s garden tour has been moved to July to showcase the spectacular gardens on the tour when they are at their peak. Gardens that have been perennial favorites on the tour will look very different to past visitors with spectacular seasonal flora in bloom including a huge variety of hydrangeas and daylilies.

The tours will run daily from 10 am until 5 pm. Tickets will be limited and sold for two sessions each day – 10:00 am until 1:30 pm and 1:30 pm until 5:00 pm.







Tickets are now available for the Summer 2021 Tours and can be purchased in advance online at www.secretgardentours.org for a discounted rate of $20.

Follow Secret Garden Tour’s Facebook Page for updates, events, beautiful garden photos, and more. The tour will be operated in accordance with appropriate COVID safety guidelines.

Since 1984, the organizers and supporters of The Secret Garden Tour have been dedicated to enhancing art education and cultural programs in Aquidneck Island’s Public Schools, funding dozens of programs in music, theater and fine arts for local schoolchildren. To date, The Secret Garden Tour has given more than $1 million to Aquidneck Island students in public schools for art, music, theater and other cultural programming. For additional information, be sure to visit the website.

Source: Newport Secret Garden Tours