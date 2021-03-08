Visit Rhode Island, in conjunction with 37 hotels throughout its six tourism regions, today announces the return of Hotel Week RI.

Hosted April 17-30, 2021, Hotel Week RI invites guests to take advantage of a wide variety of accommodations at luxury hotels, historic inns and cozy B&Bs offered at a fixed rate of $100, $200, $300, or $400 per night.

Launching during what is typically the peak of the spring travel season, Hotel Week RI aims to help jumpstart recovery for the state’s hospitality industry, which was heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Rhode Island hotels – and the small businesses that support them – have been hit very hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are very glad to have the opportunity to relaunch Hotel Week RI this spring,” said Matt Sheaff, Rhode Island’s Acting Chief Marketing Officer in a statement. “Last year’s promotion resulted in 1,955 direct hotel bookings in its inaugural debut, and we hope to continue that momentum to help our state’s beloved hospitality industry while providing an affordable escape for guests and residents alike.”

Exclusively available at HotelWeekRI.com, the state-wide promotion includes heavily reduced rates with a substantial savings of at least 30% at many of the Ocean State’s iconic luxury properties, such as Weekapaug Inn in Westerly and The Vanderbilt in Newport, as well as a wide variety of hotel rooms throughout the destination, including Blackstone Valley, Block Island, Newport County, Providence, South County, and Warwick. Furthermore, the majority of participating hotels, like the boutique properties Hotel Viking in Newport, Graduate and The Dean Hotel in Providence, and The Blue Dory Inn on Block Island, are offering $100 rates. New additions to this year’s promotion include the recently opened The Wayfinder in Newport and cottage rentals from Block Island Inns. As an added bonus, several properties’ rates are inclusive of complimentary amenities, such as dining credits, room upgrades, parking, and tickets to local attractions.

Participating hotels include:

$100

Admiral Fitzroy Inn

America’s Cup Inn

Avonlea

Blue Dory Inn

Christopher Dodge House Bed & Breakfast

Courtyard by Marriott Providence Downtown

Fairfield Inn & Suites Providence Airport Warwick

Graduate Providence

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Providence Downtown

Hampton Inn & Suites Newport Middletown

Hilton Garden Inn Providence

Hilton Garden Inn Providence Airport/Warwick

Hilton Providence

Holiday inn South Kingstown

Hotel Providence

Hotel Viking

Howard Johnson Inn

Hyatt Place Warwick/Providence

Marshall Slocum Inn

Old Court Bed & Breakfast

Providence Marriott Downtown

Residence Inn Providence Downtown

Rhea’s Inn By the Sea

Sonesta ES Suites Providence-Airport

The Dean

The Sea Breeze Inn

The Wayfinder Hotel

$200

Admiral Fitzroy Inn

Austin House Inn

Avonlea

Bellevue Manor

Blue Dory Inn

Grace Note Farm

Hilltop Inn

Hotel Providence

Hotel Viking

Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel

Residence Inn Providence-Lincoln

Shelter Harbor Inn

Stone House

$300

Block Island Inns – Cottages and Suites

The Vanderbilt

Weekapaug Inn

$400

Weekapaug Inn

Visit Rhode Island says in a press release that it is “proud and grateful” to have collaborated with its six regional tourism partners, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, Block Island Tourism Council, Discover Newport, Go Providence, South County Tourism Council and Visit Warwick for their partnership in bringing this program to consumers. Modeled after Hotel Week NYC , which was pioneered by MMGY NJF in 2012, Hotel Week RI launched its inaugural promotion in January 2020.

Rhode Island remains committed to safe and responsible travel to protect locals and visitors. For up to date information on precautions and guidelines in Rhode Island, please visit https://www.visitrhodeisland.com/plan/covid-19-information/.

Visit HotelWeekRI.com for the full list of offerings. Guests are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #HotelWeekRI.