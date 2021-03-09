The annual Rogue Island Comedy Festival announced on Monday that they will be hosting two festivals in 2021 (Memorial Day Weekend and Columbus Day Weekend) under the big tent at Greenvale Vineyards.

The festival announced on Facebook and Instagram, Rogue Island Comedy Festival is “going Rogue in 2021 with not one but TWO festivals! returning this spring to our Main Tent venue Greenvale Vineyards in Portsmouth RI, May 28-30th!

lineup announcements, full schedule + tickets will be available soon. Sign up to be notified immediately via email at www.rogueislandcomedyfest.com

thank you to @total_mortgage_newport Newport for coming on as our Premiere Sponsor for the year”!

