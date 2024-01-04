This story was originally published as a What’sUpNewp newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.

💰 When Gov. Dan McKee presents his state budget proposal to the General Assembly in about three weeks, he promises it will be “more constrained” than in the past, not include any broad tax increase, while seeking bond approval to build a permanent state archive.

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story – Gov. McKee to propose a “more constrained” budget, while looking to build a state archive building.

🎶 Blues-rock veterans Big Head Todd and the Monsters, known for their passionate fanbase, return to Rhode Island next month for a nearly sold-out show at the Greenwich Odeum on February 7.

WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with singer and guitarist Todd Park Mohr ahead of the show – What’s Up Interview: Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters.

🏘️ As we peer into the horizon of 2024, the real estate market seems poised for a blend of continuity and change, offering both challenges and opportunities for homebuyers and sellers.

WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with the 2024 real estate outlook – Navigating the 2024 Real Estate Landscape: A balance of challenges and opportunities

⚓ With the start of Rhode Island’s legislative beginning on Tuesday, January 2, we reached out, as we have these past few years, to the area’s legislative delegation with a brief survey looking at their initiatives in the past session and what they hope to accomplish in the 2024 session.

Rep. Michelle McGaw (D-Dist. 71 – Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton) looks back at the 2023 Rhode Island legislative session and ahead at 2024 in our latest legislative outlook – Legislative Outlook: Rep. Michelle McGaw

👶 On January 1, at around 7:25 am, Sarah and Yosef Perfido welcomed their newest addition at Newport Hospital’s Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center; it was the first baby born there in 2024. Newport Hospital shared photos here.

👉 Driving down Bellevue Avenue in Newport, you may have noticed some heavy machinery on the property at Chateau-sur-Mer. Here’s what the Preservation Society of Newport County shared on Wednesday about the activity;

“As part of our ongoing geothermal efforts we are drilling 21 to 425 foot deep wells to supply 60 tons of much-needed climatization to the house. These wells will use the earth’s constant temperature at depth to provide heat exchange to either heat or cool the piping that will feed equipment located in the basement of CSM providing climate control to the house. Geothermal power is considered to be renewable energy because the heat extraction is insignificant compared with the Earth’s heat content. Direct-use applications and geothermal heat pumps have almost no negative effects on the environment. In fact, they can have a positive effect by reducing the use of fossil fuels that can have negative effects on the environment. This is not a pilot program for us. Chepstow, The Breakers and the Berwind-Stautberg Scholars Cent

Today: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 11 am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from January 4, 6:00 PM until January 5, 4:00 AM

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. A slight chance of snow showers before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10 am and 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:28 pm | 9 hours and 16 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:11 am & 1:18 pm | Low tide at 7:04 am & 7:02 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22 days, 51% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm

Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 1 pm, Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm

Little Compton: Town Council at 6 pm

Middletown: Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm

Newport: Newport Housing Authority at 3 pm

Portsmouth: Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

