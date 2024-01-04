This story was originally published as a What’sUpNewp newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, January 4, 2024.
💰 When Gov. Dan McKee presents his state budget proposal to the General Assembly in about three weeks, he promises it will be “more constrained” than in the past, not include any broad tax increase, while seeking bond approval to build a permanent state archive.
WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story – Gov. McKee to propose a “more constrained” budget, while looking to build a state archive building.
🎶 Blues-rock veterans Big Head Todd and the Monsters, known for their passionate fanbase, return to Rhode Island next month for a nearly sold-out show at the Greenwich Odeum on February 7.
WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with singer and guitarist Todd Park Mohr ahead of the show – What’s Up Interview: Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters.
🏘️ As we peer into the horizon of 2024, the real estate market seems poised for a blend of continuity and change, offering both challenges and opportunities for homebuyers and sellers.
WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with the 2024 real estate outlook – Navigating the 2024 Real Estate Landscape: A balance of challenges and opportunities
⚓ With the start of Rhode Island’s legislative beginning on Tuesday, January 2, we reached out, as we have these past few years, to the area’s legislative delegation with a brief survey looking at their initiatives in the past session and what they hope to accomplish in the 2024 session.
Rep. Michelle McGaw (D-Dist. 71 – Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton) looks back at the 2023 Rhode Island legislative session and ahead at 2024 in our latest legislative outlook – Legislative Outlook: Rep. Michelle McGaw
👶 On January 1, at around 7:25 am, Sarah and Yosef Perfido welcomed their newest addition at Newport Hospital’s Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center; it was the first baby born there in 2024. Newport Hospital shared photos here.
👉 Driving down Bellevue Avenue in Newport, you may have noticed some heavy machinery on the property at Chateau-sur-Mer. Here’s what the Preservation Society of Newport County shared on Wednesday about the activity;
"As part of our ongoing geothermal efforts we are drilling 21 to 425 foot deep wells to supply 60 tons of much-needed climatization to the house. These wells will use the earth's constant temperature at depth to provide heat exchange to either heat or cool the piping that will feed equipment located in the basement of CSM providing climate control to the house. Geothermal power is considered to be renewable energy because the heat extraction is insignificant compared with the Earth's heat content. Direct-use applications and geothermal heat pumps have almost no negative effects on the environment. In fact, they can have a positive effect by reducing the use of fossil fuels that can have negative effects on the environment. This is not a pilot program for us. Chepstow, The Breakers and the Berwind-Stautberg Scholars Cent
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
- Today: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 11 am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
- Extended Forecasts: 7-Day Weather Forecast & 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
- Small Craft Advisory in effect from January 4, 6:00 PM until January 5, 4:00 AM
- Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. A slight chance of snow showers before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10 am and 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: NNW wind 12 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
- Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:28 pm | 9 hours and 16 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 1:11 am & 1:18 pm | Low tide at 7:04 am & 7:02 pm.
- Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22 days, 51% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
- 1 pm: Middle Passage / Artillery Discussion at Newport Public Library
- 3:30 pm: Teen Advisory Board at Newport Public Library
- 6 pm: Run N Chug at The Fastnet Pub
- 6:30 pm: Lecture: The Stamp Act Crisis in Rhode Island at Newport Historical Society
- 7:30 pm: Tell Newport: “No Thank You!” at The Firehouse Theater
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 1 pm, Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm
- Little Compton: Town Council at 6 pm
- Middletown: Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm
- Newport: Newport Housing Authority at 3 pm
- Portsmouth: Harbor Commission at 7 pm
- See the agenda for meetings here
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Gov. McKee to propose a “more constrained” budget, while looking to build a state archive building
When Gov. Dan McKee presents his state budget proposal to the General Assembly in about three weeks, he promises it will be “more constrained” than in the past, not include any broad tax increase, while seeking bond approval to build a permanent state archive.
A major storm sweeping the US is expected to bring heavy rain, snow to East Coast this weekend
A winter weather system moving through the U.S. is expected to wallop the East Coast this weekend with a mix of snow and freezing rain from the southern Appalachians to the Northeast — although it’s too early to say exactly which areas will get what kind of precipitation and how much.
Green and Rhode Island defeat Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) 78-74
David Green had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and David Fuchs also had a double-double as Rhode Island defeated Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) 78-74 on Wednesday night.
Dre Davis scores 17 points as Seton Hall tops No. 23 Providence 61-57
Dre Davis scored 17 points and Kadary Richmond added 16 points as Seton Hall defeated No. 23 Providence 61-57 on Wednesday night.
RI’s Independent Man Statue will head to North Main Street Armory for restoration
Rhode Island’s iconic Independent Man statue to undergo restoration at National Guard Armory
Governor McKee to deliver State of the State Address on Jan. 16
Rhode Island Governor McKee to deliver State of the State Address on Jan. 16
Newport City Council to consider several special event licenses and amendments to Zoning ordinances at Jan. 10 Regular City Council Meeting
Here’s a look at what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 10.
The Choral Collective of Newport County rebrands as Newport Sings
Newport County’s Choral Collective relaunches as Newport Sings
Middletown Council discusses Development Plan Review process, Affordable Housing
Middletown Town Council holds public hearing on proposed changes to Development Plan Review process
Lucas Giolito and Red Sox finalize $38.5M, 2-year deal that could be worth up to $58M over 3 years
Lucas Giolito and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $38.5 million, two-year contract on Wednesday, a deal that allows the 29-year-old right-hander to earn up to $58 million over three seasons.
Navigating the 2024 Real Estate Landscape: A balance of challenges and opportunities
As we peer into the horizon of 2024, the real estate market seems poised for a blend of continuity and change, offering both challenges and opportunities for homebuyers and sellers.
Chronic absenteeism is still up in schools across the US
Student absenteeism is up 10% in Rhode Island post-pandemic.
What’s Up Interview: Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Band coming to the Greenwich Odeum February 7
Seniors in these Rhode Island counties have the highest Alzheimer’s rates
For the first time, the Alzheimer’s Association released estimates on Alzheimer’s prevalence in each state and county.
Zach Wilson ruled out for Jets’ finale at Patriots. Could be end of quarterback’s time in New York
Zach Wilson remains in the concussion protocol and coach Robert Saleh has already ruled him out for the New York Jets’ season finale at New England on Sunday.
Flood recovery, public safety, opioid crisis and housing are Vermont Legislature’s top priorities
Recovery from the catastrophic flooding that hit Vermont this summer, climate resiliency, improving public safety, tackling opioid addiction, and creating more affordable housing are among the top priorities of the legislative session that kicked off Wednesday, legislative leaders said.
Two large offshore wind sites are sending power to the US grid for the first time
The joint owners of the Vineyard Wind project, Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, announced Wednesday the first electricity from one turbine at what will be a 62-turbine wind farm 15 miles (24 kilometers) off the coast of Massachusetts.
Rhode Island State Beach Season Parking Passes are now on sale
To help reduce the time beachgoers spend at the entry booths during the 2024 beach season, DEM is urging visitors to purchase their beach season passes well before their plans to go to the beach
Legislative Outlook: Rep. Michelle McGaw
Rep. Michelle McGaw (D-Dist. 71 – Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton) looks back at the 2023 Rhode Island legislative session and ahead at 2024.
Three arrested in Newport on Tuesday, including one man twice
Three arrested in Newport on Tuesday
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
