Gov. Dan McKee’s office announced today that the Governor will deliver his State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7 pm, at the Rhode Island State House.

The address will be delivered in the House of Representatives chamber.

In his State of the State Address on January 17, 2023, Governor Dan McKee rolled out a nearly $100 million tax relief plan to support Rhode Island families and businesses as part of his FY24 budget proposal.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.