The Middletown Town Council held a public hearing on Tuesday night to discuss suggested changes to the town’s Development Plan Review process. The public hearing comes after the General Assembly made amendments to state law in 2023 that are intended to streamline the planning process and give town staff overseeing minor projects more control.

The second reading on the proposed revisions is slated for the next Town Council council meeting, which is scheduled to take place at 6 pm on Tuesday, January 16 at Middletown Town Hall.

Town Council also approved revisions to the town’s subdivision and land development regulations, which is intended to help streamline the process and put more control in the hands of town staff with minor projects.

The Town Council also discussed a request from Councilor Emily Tessier to the town’s Affordable Housing Committee regarding the design of proposed affordable housing units at 361-393 East Main Road. The affordable housing complex is located across the street from Town Hall.

On an uplifting note, the Town Council learned that a coat drive coordinated by the Middletown Outreach Department helped generate more than 400 coats for locals in need. It is expected that the event will become an annual event moving forward.

