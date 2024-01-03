Newport City Council will host their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

The meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm, will take place in the Council Chamber of Newport City Hall.

The meeting is open to the public.

Docket for January 10 Meeting

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

JANUARY 10, 2024

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on January 10, 2024 at 6:30 p.m., City Hall, Council Chambers, Newport, RI 02840

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the Council meeting held December 13, 2023.

b. Special Events:

1. NAACP, d/b/a MLK Program, Thomson Middle School; January 15, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

2. Puddingstone Events/Clemens Teufel, d/b/a Celli for Two, Colony House; January 28, 2024 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

3. Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Newport Folk Festival, Fort Adams State Park; July 26, 27 & 28, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

4. Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Newport Jazz Festival, Fort Adams State Park; August 2, 3 & 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

c. Private Detective License, Renewal, Ryan P. McCormack, d/b/a Coastal Investigation Group, LLC, 9 Waites Wharf, Unit 2

d. 2023 Annual Reports:

1. Beach Commission

2. Canvassing Authority

3. Cliff Walk Commission

4. Energy and Environment Commission

5. Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission

6. Historic District Commission

7. Housing Authority

8. Planning Board

9. Tax Appeal Board

10. Tree and Open Space Commission

11. Waterfront Commission

e. Communication from Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau and Subsidiary, re: Annual Comprehensive Financial Report- Fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 (Receive)

f. Communication from the Newport Beach Commission, re: Requesting the City Council support efforts by the Department of Utilities to identify and remediate any sources of contamination at Easton’s Beach and the surrounding waterways (Receive)

g. Communication from the R.I. State Planning Council, Transportation Advisory Committee, Public Notice re: Draft Public Participation Plan 2024 Limited Update (2024) (Receive)

h. Communication from the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, re: Official Tree Warden Appointment, Scott Wheeler (Approve)

i. Communication from Federico Santi, re: Requesting permission to hang a framed reproduction of a Helena Sturtevant painting in City Hall (Receive and refer to city administration for a recommendation)

j. Communication from the Tree and Open Space Commission, re: Park Ranger Program (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Victualing License, Renewal, Mozz, LLC, d/b/a Mozz, 181 Bellevue Ave.

3. Entertainment License, Expansion, Class B (outdoors), Carpe Noctem Restaurant, LLC, d/b/a Fifth Element, to expand the entertainment by adding an outdoor skating rink at 105 Broadway Monday through Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Hearing)

4. Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoor) Boru Noodles, LLC, d/b/a Boru Noodle Bar, 36 Broadway and 51-53 Marlborough St. to have entertainment Tuesday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Hearing)

5. Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoor) & Class B (outdoor), The Quencher Newport, LLC, d/b/a The Quencher Newport, 95 Long Wharf, indoors Sunday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and second floor deck Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Hearing)

6. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

Reappointments:

Historic Cemetery Advisory Commission – Elliott Caldwell (3-year term expires 10/14/2026)

RESOLUTIONS

7. Honoring Michael J. Coury, Director of Human Resources, on his 34 years of service to the City of Newport- J. Napolitano, D. Carlin, M. Aramli, L. Ceglie, C. Holder, A. McCalla, X. Khamsyvoravong

ORDINANCES

8. Amending Chapter 2.120 of the Codified Ordinances entitled, “General Fee Schedule” (Second Reading)

9. Amending Tile 17 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Zoning” to amend Sections 17.08.010, entitled, “Definitions”, 17.44.020A, entitled, “R-120 Residential District”, Section 17.48.020A, entitled, “R-160 Residential District”, Section 17.70.020A, entitled, “Recreational District”, Section 17.76.110 entitled, “Signs Permitted In All Areas” and Chapter 17.100, entitled “Development Standards” (Second Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS

10. City Council Priorities Dashboard

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor Licenses:

a. Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Newport Folk Festival, Fort Adams State Park; July 25, 26, 27 & 28, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

b. Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc., d/b/a Newport Jazz Festival, Fort Adams State Park; August 1, 2, 3 & 4, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Adjourn- January 3, 2024

Laura C. Swistak, CMC City Clerk