KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — David Green had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and David Fuchs also had a double-double as Rhode Island defeated Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) 78-74 on Wednesday night.

Jaden House scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line for the Rams (7-7, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Fuchs had 13 points and was 5 of 7 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line.

Lynn Greer III finished with 21 points for the Hawks (10-4, 0-1). Erik Reynolds II added 14 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA). In addition, Xzayvier Brown had 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.