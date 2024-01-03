With the start of Rhode Island’s legislative beginning on Tuesday, January 2, we reached out, as we have these past few years, to the area’s legislative delegation with a brief survey looking at their initiatives in the past session and what they hope to accomplish in the 2024 session. We also asked about their perceptions of the state’s greatest challenges and focused on affordable housing and healthcare.

Rep. Michelle McGaw, D-Dist. 71 – Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton

How can constituents learn more about you and your proposals, and how best can constituents contact you?

Website: www.mcgaw4ri@gmail.com

Email: mcgaw4ri@gmail.com

Social media: https://www.facebook.com/MichelleMcGawDistrict71/

https://www.instagram.com/mcgaw4ri/ https://twitter.com/Mcgaw71

Phone: 401-250-3571

What legislation do you hope to introduce in the 2024 legislative session? Please give a brief description, and why it’s one of your priorities.

McGaw: This year I will be working with colleagues to introduce legislation aimed at addressing our changing climate. It’s important that we do all we can to reduce the impacts of the growing incidence of severe weather events on our communities. Recent weather events such as the severe flooding at the end of December highlight the need for bold action, with a focus on reducing emissions while strategizing opportunities to make our communities stronger in the face of increased challenges.

What legislation did you introduce in the last legislative session and what was the outcome?

McGaw: Last year I introduced legislation to increase availability of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. As vehicle manufacturers transition production of vehicles away from combustion engine vehicles, we need to work towards improving the infrastructure available to power these electric vehicles. Effective Jan. 1, 2024, newly constructed parking areas with 10 or more spaces are required to include infrastructure for electric vehicle charging.

I was also proud to sponsor legislation to require coverage of epinephrine injector pens with no copay and no deductible requirement to remove the cost barriers to this lifesaving treatment. As out-of pocket expenses increase, patients are increasingly required to choose between life-saving medication and other expenses. The passage of this legislation means that as of January 1, 2025 patients will have coverage of this medication through their health insurance with no copay and no deductible for two auto-injectors per year.

What do you see as the state’s greatest challenges in 2024?

McGaw: The state will face many challenges in 2024, but of great consequence is the impact of rising sea levels, and severe weather events. Recent flooding across the state reinforces the need for RI to do its part to reduce carbon emissions, in compliance with the Act on Climate. This must be done in conjunction with initiatives to make our communities more resilient to drought, flooding, extreme heat and more. Without investment in solutions today, there will be significant costs to the state in years to come.

Housing affordability continues to be a challenge for communities across the State and the country. In the last legislative session, we passed legislation aimed at increasing the housing stock in the state, while making a significant financial investment to address the housing challenges we face. With this financial investment and a package of 13 bills, I look forward to seeing the impact these changes will have on housing availability. That being said, the housing crisis we face will take time to address and I expect the General Assembly to continue to address housing issues in the state through availability of housing and addressing the challenges facing tenants.

Other challenges facing the state will include access to healthcare, staffing shortages, infrastructure investments including bridge maintenance, public transit investments, education needs and much more. There are many important issues to be addressed.

Among the most critical issues in Rhode Island are affordable housing and healthcare.

What do you think the legislature and governor need to do to address affordable housing concerns?

McGaw: In 2023 the General Assembly made significant investments in housing and passed a large slate of legislation aimed at improving access to affordable housing. As those changes roll out we should look to see how those changes impact the development of housing. One bill that did not pass in 2023 was related to development of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) also known as “granny flats” or “in-law apartments”. I expect to hear more discussion on this legislation in the coming year. I also expect that we will hear more discussion on assisting tenants to overcome some of the obstacles they face.

Over the last few years, healthcare has been, to be kind, uncertain in Rhode Island. We’ve had a failed merger between Care New England and Lifespan, we’ve had revolving Directors of Health Care, we have a critical shortage of primary care physicians with reimbursements in Rhode Island well below neighboring states. How should the governor and legislature address our critical healthcare issues?

McGaw: The healthcare challenges we face as a state are not unique to Rhode Island. The evolution of the US healthcare system as a for-profit entity has been creating challenges for patients and for practitioners for many years and is culminating at a time when our healthcare system is strained the most. Healthcare is not something that should be leveraged for profit at the expense of our most vulnerable neighbors. As a nation we need healthcare reform that prioritizes the health of patients over corporate profit.

Here in RI we need to evaluate our current reimbursement models to be sure they are in line with our neighboring states so that practitioners will be available for the services Rhode Islanders need.

Also important is the need to recognize and appreciate the valuable expertise that our healthcare practitioners and public health experts provide. Recent years have been challenging and draining in the presence of increased scrutiny regarding the advice and services they provide.

Adding in the administrative burdens imposed by the health insurers, complex billing systems, hurdles such as complicated formularies and prior authorization requirements, our healthcare providers are tossed about in a perfect storm.

The approach to addressing our healthcare challenges needs to be multifaceted to address a multitude of contributing factors and must be addressed on not only a state level, but on a federal level.

Finally, this is an election year. Are you planning on running for re-election, or some other position (if so, which position)?McGaw: It is an honor to represent the people of District 71 in northern Portsmouth, southern Tiverton and Little Compton. My intention is to run for reelection this year and continue to advocate for the people of my community.