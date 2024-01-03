The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) on Tuesday announced that 2024 state beach season parking passes and gift certificates are available for the 2024 beach season.

Individuals may purchase resident, non-resident, or senior season beach passes online. For a step-by-step guide on purchasing your state beach parking pass online, click here.

Beach season passes and gift certificates may be purchased at the current state beach season parking rates for residents, non-residents, and seniors. Resident passes are $30, non-resident passes are $60, resident senior passes are $15, and non-resident senior passes are $30. Visit www.beachparkingri.com to purchase your state beach parking season pass.

No-cost disability beach parking passes are available for those who are eligible. Contact RI State Parks Headquarters at 401-667-6200 for questions on obtaining this pass and making an appointment. A discounted senior citizen-state beach season parking pass is available to individuals who are 65 or older.

When redeeming a gift certificate to purchase a resident or senior pass, the recipient must provide proof of residency and/or senior status to complete the purchase. The gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash value. Customers will be notified about the approval of their season pass within seven to 10 business days. If a gift certificate is misplaced, get in touch with rhodeislandbeaches@lazparking.com immediately.

To help reduce the time beachgoers spend at the entry booths during the 2024 beach season, DEM is urging visitors to purchase their beach season passes well before their plans to go to the beach. Once purchased, season passes do not go into immediate effect. It takes up to 24 hours during the summer months for a buyer’s residency status and age to be verified to charge the correct fee and validate the pass.

Season passes allow entry into parking lots at all eight of Rhode Island’s state beaches: Charlestown Breachway, East Beach in Charlestown, East Matunuck in South Kingstown, Misquamicut in Westerly, Roger Wheeler, Scarborough North and South, and Salty Brine in Narragansett.

Season passes no longer require a physical pass to be placed on vehicle windshields as passes are now electronically connected to an individual’s license plate. For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.