Three people were arrested on Tuesday, January 2, one of them twice, according to Newport Police Department’s Arrest Log.

35-year-old Andrew Kerr, of Newport, Rhode Island, was taken into custody on Tuesday at 10:25 am and charged with domestic – disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer in the execution of duty, and domestic violence – simple assault and/or battery. – 1st offense.

Kerr was retaken into custody at 10:35 pm and charged with disorderly – fighting and resisting legal or illegal arrest.

Jared Dame, age 38, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, was arrested on Tuesday at 12:09 am and charged with refusing to submit to a chemical test and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs – 1st offense – B.A.C. Unknown.

Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dispatch Log

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.