The Choral Collective of Newport County has relaunched as “Newport Sings”.

“Our mission and programs are the same; we just changed the name to better reflect us and the work we are doing,” the organization said in a press release.

The change follows a successful marketing grant through Skills for Rhode Island’s Future program that was used by the board to develop a new logo and marketing approach.

“We were matched with Tricia White and Kerry Aglugub who helped us navigate this digital process. We launched our new website last week, showcasing our new colors, logo designs and content to allow for easier access to information as well as an ability to be found easily online,” the organization said.

More information about Newport Sings is available at newportsings.org.

