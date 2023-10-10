Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Tuesday, October 10 through Sunday, October 15.
CRUISE SHIPS
On the cruise ship schedule this week;
- Tuesday, Oct.10 Caribbean Princess
- Tuesday, Oct.10 Seven Seas Mariner
- Wednesday, Oct.11 Seaborn Quest
- Thursday, Oct. 12 Crystal Serenity
- Friday, Oct.13 Seaborn Quest
- Saturday, Oct. 14 MSC Luxury
- Saturday, Oct. 14 Crystal Serenity
- Sunday, Oct.15 Emerald Princess
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10
Things To Do
- 3 pm: Newport’s Traffic Garden – Opening Celebration
- Organizing an event? Submit events to What’sUpNewp!
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Flora & Sun at 4:30 pm, Stop Making Sense at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 8 pm
- The Fifth Element: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 7:30 am, Town Council at 7:30 am, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Budget Committee at 6 pm, Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
- Newport: City Council at 4 pm, School Committee at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: School Committee at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Oct. 11
Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall on Wednesday, October 11. Here’s a look at what’s on their agenda;
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
- 4 pm: AUTHOR EVENT: Debbi Michiko Florence – Jasmine Toguchi at Charter Books
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm: Zumba! at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Flora And Son at 4:30 pm, Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window at 7:30 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Live Music & DJ at 8 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andre Arsenault at 5:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Housing Authority at 9 am, Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 6:30 pm, Little Compton Harbor Commission at 7:30 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5:45 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Safety Subcommittee at 2 pm, Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm, Portsmouth Solid Waste/Recycling Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm, Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12
Fall Lecture Series begins at Marble House on October 12
In conjunction with the exhibition “The Celestial City: Newport and China” (at Rosecliff through February 11), the series explores different aspects of the Chinese-American experience and the many ways life in Newport and America was influenced and enriched by people of Chinese heritage.
Things To Do
- 4 pm: Illuminating Your Gratitude on Thames at IYRS
- 5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet6 pm: Make New Friends: Girl Scouts at Middletown Public Library
- 7 pm: Newport County Genealogy Society meeting at Church of Latter Day Saints
- 7 pm: Elijah Craig Whiskey Dinner at The Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar
- 7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet & Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
- 7 pm: Newport Ski Club Meeting at Vasco da Gama
- 7 pm: newportFILM Screening: THE MISSION at Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Flora And Son at 4:30 pm, Mother, May I? New England Premiere at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Timmy Smith at 7 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm
- Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
- Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm
- Sunset Cove: Karaoke at 6 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Police Pension Committee at 9 am
- Middletown: Middletown Outreach Sub-Committee at 5 pm
- Newport: Newport Housing Authority at 3 pm, Newport Waterfront Commission at 9:45 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee at 3:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13
Things To Do
- 10 am: Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch Opening Weekend
- 2 pm: Illuminating Your Spooktacular Spirit! at Recharge Newport
- 5 pm: Opening Reception of Making Broadway Sexy at CUSP Gallery
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Motion Avenue at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Comedy with Dawn Tyler and Friends at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: FrankenPhil at 5:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
- Sunset Cove: Live music at 6 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14
What’s Up Interview: Juliana Hatfield, playing POP Emporium October 14
Singer-songwriter speaks on her career, tribute albums, and more
Broadway Street Fair returns on October 14
2023 Broadway Street Fair with James Montgomery and his All Star Blues Band
Little City Thrifty Vintage Market returns to WaterFire Arts Center October 14 – 15
Little City Thrifty is returning to WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, RI for a curated weekend of indoor vintage and antique shopping on October 14th & 15th!
Inaugural National Tour of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Live in Concert coming to PPAC on Oct. 14
The Academy Award-winning film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack.
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
- 10 am: Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am: Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch Opening Weekend
- 11 am: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
- 12 pm: Broadway Street Fair
- 12 pm: Shops of Long Wharf Free Car Show and Family Fun
- 1 pm: Book Launch: Reading Jane at The Edward Hing House Senior Center
- 1 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival: The Low Tide at 11 am, Alexus Lee Band at 1 pm, The Ravers at 3 pm
- Broadway Street Fair: Live music from 12 pm to 4 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music at 1 pm
- Johnny’s: Phoenix Avenue at 6 pm
- Landing: Live music all day
- Lobster Bar: Blockhead at 11:30 am
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, The Complaints at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Live music at 6 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 10 am, Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 10 am
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15
Geena Davis coming to The VETS in Providence Oct. 15 along with a screening of ‘Beetlejuice’
Conversation and Q&A to follow screening of classic film
Things To Do
- 7:15 am: Citizens Pell Bridge Run
- 8 am: Cars & Coffee — Sachuest Beach (Second Beach)
- 10 am: Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch Opening Weekend
- 10 am: Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am: Inaugural Garlic Roast Market at Tiverton Farmers Market
- 11 am: Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
- 1 pm: Autumn Arts Open House at Jamestown Arts Center
- 1 pm: Apple Cider Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival: Megan Chenont & Lovefox at 11 am, Anna Daley Young Band at 1 pm, Chelley Knight & The Dope Things at 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Landing: Live music all day – Blockhead at 11:30 am
- Lobster Bar: The Traveling Wanna B’s at 2:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Carl Ricci & 706 Union Avenue at 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12 pm to 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
- Sunset Cove: Andre at 11 am
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.