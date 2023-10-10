Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, Tuesday, October 10 through Sunday, October 15.

CRUISE SHIPS

On the cruise ship schedule this week;

Tuesday, Oct.10 Caribbean Princess

Tuesday, Oct.10 Seven Seas Mariner

Wednesday, Oct.11 Seaborn Quest

Thursday, Oct. 12 Crystal Serenity

Friday, Oct.13 Seaborn Quest

Saturday, Oct. 14 MSC Luxury

Saturday, Oct. 14 Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct.15 Emerald Princess

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Flora & Sun at 4:30 pm, Stop Making Sense at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia at 7 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 8 pm

The Fifth Element: Live music at 7 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 7:30 am, Town Council at 7:30 am, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Budget Committee at 6 pm, Beach Commission at 7 pm

Middletown: Beach Commission at 4:30 pm

Newport: City Council at 4 pm, School Committee at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

What's On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Oct. 11

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Flora And Son at 4:30 pm, Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

One Pelham East: Live Music & DJ at 8 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Andre Arsenault at 5:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

Local Government

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

Fall Lecture Series begins at Marble House on October 12 In conjunction with the exhibition “The Celestial City: Newport and China” (at Rosecliff through February 11), the series explores different aspects of the Chinese-American experience and the many ways life in Newport and America was influenced and enriched by people of Chinese heritage.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Flora And Son at 4:30 pm, Mother, May I? New England Premiere at 7:30 pm

Landing: Timmy Smith at 7 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Karaoke at 6 pm

Local Government

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Motion Avenue at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Dick Clarks at 8:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Comedy with Dawn Tyler and Friends at 6 pm

One Pelham East: Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: FrankenPhil at 5:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music at 6 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste: Live music at 7 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival: The Low Tide at 11 am, Alexus Lee Band at 1 pm, The Ravers at 3 pm

Broadway Street Fair: Live music from 12 pm to 4 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music at 1 pm

Johnny’s: Phoenix Avenue at 6 pm

Landing: Live music all day

Lobster Bar: Blockhead at 11:30 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Mark Cutler & The Men of Great Courage at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 6 pm

One Pelham East: Saturday Afternoon Acoustic from 12:30 pm to 7 pm, The Complaints at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music at 6 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 10 am, Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 10 am

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival: Megan Chenont & Lovefox at 11 am, Anna Daley Young Band at 1 pm, Chelley Knight & The Dope Things at 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm

Landing: Live music all day – Blockhead at 11:30 am

Lobster Bar: The Traveling Wanna B’s at 2:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Carl Ricci & 706 Union Avenue at 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Sunday Afternoon Acoustic from 12 pm to 5 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Andre at 11 am

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Local Government