Recently named “Rhode Island’s Best Flea Market” (Domino Magazine), Little City Thrifty is returning to WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, RI for a curated weekend of indoor vintage and antique shopping on October 14th & 15th!



Little City Thrifty’s October event will bring vintage lovers and dealers from far and wide, and will feature over 90 booths of vintage and pre-loved clothing for all genders, sizes, and price points, as well as barware, records, books, art, ephemera, small furniture, home decor, jewelry, collectibles, and much more. Little City Thrifty’s lineup always includes local favorites, with half of the curated vendors based in Rhode Island, as well as vendors from 9 other states, who will be travelling to Rhode Island from as far as Florida and Minnesota to participate.

“We’re so excited to host our fourth Little City Thrifty Vintage Market here in Providence. The vintage-loving community in Rhode Island is deeply passionate about supporting local vendors, while also welcoming new vintage dealers who join us from around the country,” says co-founder of Little City Thrifty, Robin Dionne. Her husband and business partner, BJ Mansuetti, adds, “At the heart of buying vintage is a love for sustainability and a dedication to reusing rather than disposing. To fill WaterFire Arts Center with our vendors and thousands of attendees who share our love for vintage and sustainability really is inspiring.”



Entry includes a complimentary small beverage, provided by participating beverage sponsors. Attendees will have their choice of a small cocktail from Bully Boy Distillers, a small beer from Rejects Beer Co., a small hot coffee from New Harvest Coffee Roasters, or a bottle of Topo Chico sparkling mineral water.



General Admission tickets are $8 in advance and may be available for $10 at the door, if the event does not sell out. “Early Buying Hour” tickets are also available for $15. These tickets allow for entry a full hour before the event starts, and they’re perfect for those who want some extra elbow room while shopping and to get a first look at the vendors’ collections and rare items.



For a full list of vendors and to purchase advance tickets, visit www.littlecitythrifty.com.