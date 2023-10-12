Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corp. (RIRRC) and the City of Newport will be hosting an Eco-Depot at Easton’s Beach on Saturday, October 14 from 8 am to 12 pm.

According to RIRRC, Eco-Depot’s “are free collections for properly disposing of household hazardous waste from RI households. Household hazardous waste is anything labeled with a skull and crossbones, or words like ‘toxic’, ‘poison’, ‘flammable’, ‘combustible’, etc. Examples include mercury devices, automotive fluids, fertilizers, pesticides, pool chemicals, and polishes”.

Appointments are required for this event. Appointments are made to prevent everyone from showing up at once, which RIRRC says reduces wait time in line, “We try to service 25 cars every 15 minutes—you won’t even need to get out of your vehicle”!

The City of Newport, which will host a Fall Recyling Day at Easton’s Beach on Saturday, November 4 for other hard-to-recycle items, shared the following info about the October 14 event on social media;

“♻️ ♻️ ♻️ Don’t forget: if you have any household hazardous materials you’d like to dispose of, we’re hosting the first of TWO Clean City events on Saturday, Oct. 14th at Easton’s Beach with an Eco-Depot thanks to our partners at Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corp.

Appointments are required for this event, so be sure to be on time and and load up your household Eco-waste into the trunk or tailgate of your vehicle for easy access. The Eco-Depot is a free service for properly disposing of household hazardous waste from RI residents.

If you’re interested in getting rid of non-toxic items, please note that our Clean Team program will also be hosting a separate ♻️ Fall Recycling Day ♻️ at Easton’s Beach on Saturday, Nov. 4th for other hard to recycle items like electronics, rigid plastics, and bulky waste items.

☠️ Household hazardous waste is anything labeled with skull and crossbones, or words like ‘toxic’, ‘poison’, ‘flammable’, ‘combustible’, etc. Examples include mercury devices, automotive fluids, gasoline, propane tanks, fertilizers, pesticides, pool chemicals, and polishes.

☠️ For inquiries or to make an appointment for this event, please call Rhode Island Resource Recovery at 401.942.1430 x3241 or visit their website for additional information at rirrc.org/.

For more information on what is considered household hazardous waste and to download the Eco-Depot schedule and brochure please visit: rirrc.org/recycling-composting-disposal/hazardous-waste/household-hazardous-waste

IMPORTANT NOTES: 👉There will be no entry until 8 a.m. and gates will close at 12 noon. 👉This event will be held rain or shine. 👉 NO OTHER MATERIALS FOR RECYCLING OR DISPOSAL will be accepted at this event. ♻️ ♻️ ♻️”