Trinity Church opened its 15th Annual Pumpkin Patch to the public on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

This year’s pumpkin patch will be open daily outdoors on the lawn of Trinity Church from 12 pm to 6 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 6 pm on weekends through Tuesday, October 31.

The patch includes cider, hot and cold, goodies, sweets, pumpkin chili, and live music by Rising on the weekends!

According to Trinity Church, the pumpkins and gourds in their patch are grown in New Mexico on the Navajo Indian Reservation and are non-GMO. “A percentage of our profits go back to the Navajo Indian Reservation, and the remaining proceeds support Trinity Church and our local and overseas outreach programs,” Trinity Church shares on Facebook.

Trinity Church will accept cash and cards on all products.