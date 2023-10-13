The local music scene is as busy as always this weekend – we’ll focus on local singer-songwriters performing around the state. Check out a few top picks below.

Saturday: Ladies of Folk, a concert series highlighting local female artists, is an ongoing project of singer-songwriter Beth Barron. This weekend, the Stone Soup Coffeehouse opens their season with local greats Allysen Callery, Mary Pierce, Michelle Saylors, Jane Hesser, Jen Long, and Barron at The Music Mansion in Providence. Click here for details.

Saturday: Head to Union Station Brewery in Providence Saturday for a night of great music featuring roots rockers High Planes, whose most recent album, Ghost Town, won 2021’s Motif Americana Album of the Year. Singer Brian McKenzie, who recently released a new album, Technicolor Moments, opens the show. Click here for details.

Saturday: Decent weather is expected for the Broadway Street Fair in Newport Saturday afternoon, a festival that features some of the best live bands in the region. Check out James Montgomery and his All-Star Blues Band, The Winehouse Project, We Own Land, Dragonfly Marie, Bill Bartholomew, Lee Ross and more. Click here for details.

Saturday: Juliana Hatfield was one of the great female voices of the indie-rock movement of the 1980s. These days, she’s writing original music and recording cover albums of artists as widespread as The Police, ELO, and Olivia Newton-John. Read our preview of the show here and head to POP in Providence for the show Saturday night. Click here for details.

Sunday: Don’t miss an album release show with Ed Sweeney at the Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland Sunday at 3PM. A veteran on the local music scene, Sweeney is releasing A Sunday Drive, a strong collection of covers and originals. He’ll be joined by local favorite Cathy Clasper-Torch on violin. Click here for details.

All Weekend: One of the better music biopics we’ve seen in a while opens at the Jane Pickens Film and Events Center in Newport this weekend. Head to Pickens for Joan Baez, I am a Noise, a film that offers a compelling look at the singer from points throughout her illustrious career while following her on her farewell tour in 2019. Read more in our preview here and click here for screen times and further details.