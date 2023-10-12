As we continue to celebrate the fall season, this week, we highlight six of the scariest Halloween attractions around the region. Be warned, some of these events are not for the faint of heart. Note: Most of these attractions are not recommended for young children. Check the websites for details.

Scary Acres features three frightening hayrides through haunted cornfields at Confreda Farm in western Cranston. The Dark Harvest Hayride takes you through the Haunted Town, the Haunted Burial Grounds Corn Field, and the Curse of the Bayou. Visit the farmstand for the best pumpkins around on the way out … if you can find your way out. 2150 Scituate Ave, Hope. Details here.

13th World in Cumberland returns for its 21st season of frights and thrills. This year’s event features movie characters past and present, including a few that never made it onscreen. Open through October 29. There’s more: Extreme lovers of fear can even experience the “touch of fear” at 13th World. 4097 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland. Details here.

Ghost Tours of Newport shares the dark and turbulent past of the “city by the sea,” including haunted sites like the Jailhouse Inn, Washington Square, and America’s oldest tavern, the White Horse Tavern. 25 America’s Cup Ave, Newport. Details here.

Seven Cedars Farm in Smithfield returns with its 10th annual Haunted Hayride. The ride winds through 21 acres of wooded trails with various twists and turns; you’ll never know what’s awaiting you around the bend. 20 John Mowry Rd, Smithfield. Details here.

Fear Town in Seekonk, MA is a massive indoor/outdoor experience comprised of three haunted houses. The largest area Halloween entertainment complex also has a midway full of games, experiences, food, and entertainment for you to enjoy. Open weekend evenings, check the website for hours. 1710 Fall River Ave, Seekonk. Details here.

Factory of Terror in Fall River, MA warns that “a new entity has taken over.” The popular attraction has redesigned the factory for its 27th year and is open weekends through Halloween. 33 Pearl St, Fall River, Details here.

Viaggio di Fantasme in Providence is a haunted gondola “Trip of Ghosts” every Tuesday and Thursday on the Providence River. Ride an authentic Venetian gondola while listening to tour guides from Providence Ghost Tours tell you about all of the haunted happenings along the Riverwalk of Providence. Details here.

NOTE: Field of Screams in West Greenwich is closed this year. It is expected to return in 2024.