Newport Police today announced the following road closures ahead of Saturday’s Broadway Street Fair and Sunday’s Citizens Pell Bridge Run.

Broadway Street Fair

On Saturday, October 14, Broadway will be closed from Gould Street south through Washington Square for the Broadway Street Fair. Wheatland Blvd will take the detour of traffic. Broadway will not be accessible by vehicles from 8 am to 7 pm.

Citizens Bank Pell Bridge Run

On Sunday, October 15 from 6 am to 10 am the Citizens Bank Pell Bridge Run will take place. This will cause one lane of the Pell Bridge to be closed during the race over the bridge and down the Scenic Newport Exit, to Farewell St. and ending near the Marriott on Americas Cup Ave.