Break Through Waves, a group of volunteers who are passionate about bringing wellbeing to people through a variety of programs such as yoga and surf therapy, will host their 3rd Annual Paddle Out Ceremony at Easton’s Beach on October 15, 2023 at 3 pm.

“We invite friends, family, program supporters, beach lovers, the local surf community, and anyone interested in the program to join us on Easton’s Beach on October 15 at 3 p.m. to paddle out in honor of our participant’s commitment to healing and themselves,” Margo Crawford shared in an email to What’sUpNewp.

The website for the event says that the annual paddle-out ceremony is a spiritual symbol of surf culture, “It’s a traditional Hawaiian tribute. It provides a transformational experience of emotional release while also creating and renewing bonds and group solidarity”.

Those interested in participating can RSVP here.