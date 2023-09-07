Good Morning! Today is Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Game Amo, the Democratic nominee for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual one-on-one conversation yesterday. During the conversation we discuss the primary election, what it’s going to take to win in the General Election on November 7, what he hopes to accomplish for Rhode Island, and more. Watch Here

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain also joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual one-on-one conversation yesterday. During the conversation, we discuss the new school year, and the latest on the Rogers High School construction project, and more. Watch Here

Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 23 homes that changed hands last week across Newport County. Read More

Ken Abrams with a look at the top spots in Newport County and beyond for picking those apples. Read More

For generations, the political face of Rhode Island was often Italian or Irish American. But that is changing.

Amo joined What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, September 6 to discuss the primary election, what it’s going to take to win in the General Election on November 7, what he hopes to accomplish for Rhode Island, and more.

During the conversation, we discuss the new school year, and the latest on the Rogers High School construction project, and more.

July 25, 1936 – September 6, 2023

Tyler Glasnow tied a career high with 14 strikeouts and the Tampa Bay Rays continued their home dominance of the Boston Red Sox with a 3-1 victory Wednesday night.

The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and postponing his September shows, citing doctors’ orders.

“Morgan is a beautiful senior lady who will gaze lovingly into your eyes while you pet her”

March 6, 1924 – September 4, 2023

Depending on the day — and the team the Patriots happen to be preparing for in a given week — Bill Belichick can display both his reverence for NFL history and his ambivalence about anything that has to do with the past.

Online Portal & Ideas Board Seek Resident Input

July 26, 1929 – September 04, 2023

August 08, 1939 – September 04, 2023

Coming and Going: New Work by Algernon Miller is curated by Bob Dilworth and Karen Conway and features 14 paintings by the artist from 2022 and 2023.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA.

The meeting will take place at Innovate Newport.

Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-6 on Tuesday night.

Apple Picking season is here – and a bountiful harvest has arrived

Gabriel Amo (D) to face Gerry W. Leonard, Jr. (R) in November Special Primary General Election.

From contemporary residences to condominiums and cottages, here’s an inside look at some recent sales in the area.

Arrest made for Domestic – Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V (except marijuana) <10 Grams.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

