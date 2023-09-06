The week leading up to Labor Day Weekend and Newport County’s unofficial “Summer Send-Off” saw a fair amount of real estate changes. From contemporary residences to condominiums and cottages, here’s an inside look at some recent sales in the area.

If you’re interested in learning more about the local real estate market or would like to know what your own home may be worth please contact our real estate contributor, Tyler Bernadyn – Sale Associate and Partner at RE/MAX RESULTS. 401-241-1851. TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

JAMESTOWN

126 Longfellow Road – 4 bed, 3 bathroom Cottage sold for $1,875,000

1336 North Main Road – 4 bed, 2.5 bathroom Colonial sold for $1,100,000.

4 Galley Street – 4 bed, 1 bath Ranch sold for $449,900.

53 Conanicus Avenue #4A – 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo sold for $1,100,000

MIDDLETOWN

596 Wolcott Avenue – 3 bed 3.5 bathroom Contemporary sold for $2,550,000

203 Tuckerman – 3 bed 2.5 bathroom Contemporary sold for $2,525,000

NEWPORT

18 Hall Avenue – 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Cottage sold for $710,000.

364 Bellevue Avenue #CH101 – 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo sold for $1,470,000

2 Eastnor Road #2 – 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Condo sold for $1,300,000

157 Harrison Avenue #26 – 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo sold for $850,000

120 Rhode Island Avenue #C – 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo sold for $430,000

400 Bellevue Avenue #316 – 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo sold for $407,000

66 Girard Avenue #102 – 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo sold for $310,000

66 Girard Avenue #413 – 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Condo sold for $310,000

7 Hope Street – 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Multi-family property sold for $1,500,000



PORTSMOUTH

66 Fieldstone Drive – 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Colonial sold for $826,000

63 Immokolee Drive #4A – 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo sold for $871,027.

561 Bristol Ferry Road #B – 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo sold for $795,000

TIVERTON

95 Indian Point Road – 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms Home sold for $1,290,000

37 Daniel T Church Road – 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms Contemporary sold for $1,245,000

266 Indian Point Road – 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Contemporary sold for $970,000

109 Bud Way Way – 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Colonial sold for $625,000

49 Richard Drive – 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Ranch sold for $301,000.