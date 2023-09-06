The week leading up to Labor Day Weekend and Newport County’s unofficial “Summer Send-Off” saw a fair amount of real estate changes. From contemporary residences to condominiums and cottages, here’s an inside look at some recent sales in the area.
If you’re interested in learning more about the local real estate market or would like to know what your own home may be worth please contact our real estate contributor, Tyler Bernadyn – Sale Associate and Partner at RE/MAX RESULTS. 401-241-1851. TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
JAMESTOWN
126 Longfellow Road – 4 bed, 3 bathroom Cottage sold for $1,875,000
1336 North Main Road – 4 bed, 2.5 bathroom Colonial sold for $1,100,000.
4 Galley Street – 4 bed, 1 bath Ranch sold for $449,900.
53 Conanicus Avenue #4A – 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo sold for $1,100,000
MIDDLETOWN
596 Wolcott Avenue – 3 bed 3.5 bathroom Contemporary sold for $2,550,000
203 Tuckerman – 3 bed 2.5 bathroom Contemporary sold for $2,525,000
NEWPORT
18 Hall Avenue – 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Cottage sold for $710,000.
364 Bellevue Avenue #CH101 – 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo sold for $1,470,000
2 Eastnor Road #2 – 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Condo sold for $1,300,000
157 Harrison Avenue #26 – 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo sold for $850,000
120 Rhode Island Avenue #C – 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo sold for $430,000
400 Bellevue Avenue #316 – 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo sold for $407,000
66 Girard Avenue #102 – 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo sold for $310,000
66 Girard Avenue #413 – 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Condo sold for $310,000
7 Hope Street – 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom Multi-family property sold for $1,500,000
PORTSMOUTH
66 Fieldstone Drive – 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Colonial sold for $826,000
63 Immokolee Drive #4A – 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo sold for $871,027.
561 Bristol Ferry Road #B – 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo sold for $795,000
TIVERTON
95 Indian Point Road – 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms Home sold for $1,290,000
37 Daniel T Church Road – 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms Contemporary sold for $1,245,000
266 Indian Point Road – 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Contemporary sold for $970,000
109 Bud Way Way – 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Colonial sold for $625,000
49 Richard Drive – 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Ranch sold for $301,000.